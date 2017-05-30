OnePlus 5 official camera samples revealed on Twitter; launch imminent

OnePlus 5 is expected to be announced on June 15, which means the release date is nearby. OnePlus 5 is expected to be announced on June 15, which means the release date is nearby.

OnePlus 3T is still only a few months old, but the Chinese start-up may be gearing up to launch its entirely new OnePlus 5 shortly. While the company already confirmed the phone launching this summer, ahead of the release, OnePlus today revealed official image samples taken from the upcoming device.

While we previously saw image samples taken from OnePlus 5, this is for the first time OnePlus is teasing the phone’s camera prowess. OnePlus posted two images on Twitter, asking fans to guess which image was taken with the OnePlus 5: the first image rather looks dim and hazy whereas the second one – which presumably taken from the next-generation flagship smartphone – seems to be slightly enhanced.

Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5? pic.twitter.com/Pd27la4ewn — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 29, 2017

Unfortunately, high-resolution sample images aren’t available to download. The primary reason behind this whole exercise is to prove the point that OnePlus 5 offers better camera even in tricky situations. There have been rumours in the past that claim that the upcoming OnePlus 5 will offer two rear cameras, similar to that of Apple iPhone 7 Plus and Huawei P10.

From what we’ve observed, OnePlus’ smartphones usually carry decent image optics, resulting in enhanced camera experience. So, expect a slightly better camera experience on the OnePlus 5. The company has already confirmed that it’s partnering with DxO to improve the cameras on the flagship smartphone.

OnePlus 5 is expected to be announced on June 15, which means the release date is nearby. The smartphone is said to be feature a 5.5-inch AMOLED FHD display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, and a front-facing fingerprint scanner.

