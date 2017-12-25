OnePlus 5 now getting OxygenOS 5.0 with Android Oreo 8.0: Here’s how to install

OnePlus 5 gets OxygenOS 5.0 update with Android Oreo and here’s how to install. OnePlus 5 gets OxygenOS 5.0 update with Android Oreo and here’s how to install.

OnePlus 5 is now getting the OxygenOS 5.0, which is built on Android Oreo 8.0 via an OTA (Over The Air) update. OnePlus confirmed this in an official blog post, and users on the OnePlus 5 should see the update appear on their mobiles soon. However, OnePlus says this is an incremental rollout and will reach only a small percentage of users today. The broader rollout for OxygenOS 5.0 on Android Oreo will take place over the coming days, says the company.

OnePlus 5 users can go to Settings on their phone, tap on about device, and check for System updates. If the OTA update has arrived, it should reflect on their phones. Users will have to download this OxygenOS 5.0 with Android Oreo update and then install on their phones. For OnePlus 5 users who do get the update, they should ideally back up their data before hitting install for the new OS.

According to OnePlus, the new OxygenOS 5.0 build comes with a host of new features, including the new Android Oreo upgrade. The OnePlus Launcher now comes with optimizations for shelf and users can upload their photo through ‘Shot on Plus’ as well. The camera app has a new UI design along with optimizations for photo quality in the OxygenOS 5.0. The company has also added beauty effect for Portrait Mode on the OnePlus 5 smartphone with this update.

In the gallery app, OnePlus is adding “Places” tab for viewing photos on a map, while the native calculator app will get a history feature in the new update. In the clock app, OnePlus has added an alarm calendar feature. OnePlus has also added “Parallel Apps” feature in the System, while there’s a new design for Quick Settings and one for Lift up display as well. In the screen calibration, there is a new “Adaptive model,” option now.

OnePlus has also added optimizations for Wi-Fi and battery saver in the latest OxygenOS update. The new update will also bring the December security patch for Android. OnePlus is also looking for feedback with this update and users can report bugs in the new OxygenOS 5.0 on the OnePlus forums. OnePlus 5T is supposed to get Android Oreo update in January 2018.

