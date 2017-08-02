OnePlus 5 new teaser: Will it launch a new gold colour variant?

OnePlus took to China’s Weibo to post about an upcoming version of OnePlus 5 smartphone, dubbed as Gold colour option. “Guess it. Plus a # 5 #,” the post read. (Source: Weibo) OnePlus took to China’s Weibo to post about an upcoming version of OnePlus 5 smartphone, dubbed as Gold colour option. “Guess it. Plus a # 5 #,” the post read. (Source: Weibo)

OnePlus 5 might come in a new colour variant. OnePlus took to China’s Weibo to post about an upcoming version of OnePlus 5 smartphone, dubbed as Gold colour option. “Guess it. Plus a # 5 #,” the post read. It is accompanied by an image of OnePlus 5 in Slate Grey and Midnight Black colour options, along with a frame of the same smartphone.

Notably, Gold colour variant of OnePlus 5 was earlier leaked on certification site TENAA. The listing revealed three colour variants for OnePlus – Gun gray, mint gold, stars black. While we’ve already seen gray and black colour options for OnePlus 5, it is safe to assume that the upcoming colour variant is gold.

To recall, OnePlus earlier (before OnePlus 5 was launched) tweeted out a teaser image with four possible colour options for OnePlus 5. The tweet read, “What 5hould the color of your next phone be?” The colours, which are a part of the tweet include – Black, blue-green-purple mixture, Red, and Gold colour. Going by the post, it wouldn’t be surprising if OnePlus decides to unveil Red colour variant for the smartphone.

Another possible explanation for OnePlus’ latest Weibo post could be a new device altogether. OnePlus 5T maybe? Unlikely, and it would be way too soon. But last year OnePlus 3 was followed by OnePlus 3T, so who knows. We’ll have to wait and watch whether OnePlus decides to launch a new colour option for OnePlus 5 or a new OnePlus 5T device.

What 5hould the color of your next phone be? 😉 pic.twitter.com/5FevP1VSq5 — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 22, 2017

OnePlus 5 was unveiled globally on June 20. The smartphone made it way into India on June 22. It starts at Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM+64GB ROM variant, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option costs Rs 37,999. OnePlus 5 runs an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, clocked at up to 2.45GHz. Fingerprint scanner is embedded into the home button.

OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone supports two SIM cards. The highlight of OnePlus 5 is dual 16MP+20MP cameras at the back. The front camera is 16MP with selfie flash. The device is backed by a 3,300mAh battery, and it supports company’s Dash Charge technology.

Must Read: OnePlus 5 review: This Android flagship is near perfect

OnePlus 5 measures 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm, and weighs 153 grams. Sensors on OnePlus 5 include: Fingerprint Sensor, Hall Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, and Electronic Compass.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd