OnePlus 5 new teaser image leaked, shows horizontal dual rear camera

OnePlus 5 will likely feature a horizontally stacked dual rear camera setup, and not a vertical one, according to the latest leaked image coming out of Weibo, China’s microblogging website. We’ve seen quite a few leaks take place on Weibo around the OnePlus 5. The leaked image shows a teaser for the OnePlus 5, which reveals the new smartphone’s design.

The leaked image was first picked up from SlashLeaks on Weibo, and it shows the back of the upcoming flagship. OnePlus 5’s dual rear camera is seen, and this is placed horizontally. One can also see the phone will have muted antenna bands, rather than the prominent lines we see on the current version of the OnePlus 3T. From the back, OnePlus 5’s design resembles the current iPhone 7 series a lot, given the placement of the cameras and the antenna bands.

OnePlus has indicated the new flagship phone will be slimmer than the previous version, and had put out teaser images as well. CEO Pete Lau has also said on Weibo, this will be one of the slimmest flagships in the market. The company has also shared camera samples from the upcoming smartphone.

OnePlus has itself not confirmed a launch date for the event, though leaks have pegged the date as June 15. The company has only said the OnePlus 5 will launch in ‘Summer.’ However, it has confirmed its new flagship smartphone will run the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is an octa-core 64-bit one, and is built on the new 10nm FinFET technology. The smaller size of the Snapdragon 835 processor means it will allow more space for battery, and this one is supposed to be more energy efficient compared to its predecessor.

OnePlus 5 is supposed to come with the same 5.5-inch full HD resolution display that we saw in the previous phone. It will also come with 6GB RAM, though reports claim an 8GB RAM version is also on the cards, and the phone will sport 64GB and 128GB storage options.

The dual-rear camera is supposed to be the big change on the OnePlus, and we’ve seen quite a few conflicting reports around this. Some leaked images claimed a vertical design for the two lenses, others have claimed a horizontally stacked one, just like the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. It will be interesting to see what sort of lens combination OnePlus will use for the new smartphone.

OnePlus 5 is also expected to feature a bigger 3600 mAh battery along with Dash Charge 2.0 from the company. We’ll have to wait and see how OnePlus 5 is priced and whether it will cost more than the previous two phones.

