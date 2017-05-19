OnePlus 5 new leaked image shows dual rear camera, no headphone jack

OnePlus 5 is supposed to launch this summer, which is likely a June-July timeline. Not surprisingly, more leaks are taking place around the device. A new prototype image of the OnePlus 5 was leaked on China’s Weibo, which shows the dual rear camera on the device. It also highlights that this phone could be skipping the 3.5mm headphone hack.

The new OnePlus 5 leaked images were later picked up by Indian website Price Raja, which has posted these online. However, based on the sets of watermark, these images have likely come from China’s Weibo. If you look at the latest OnePlus 5 leaked image, it looks very different from the one that was put out by Android Authority most recently.

OnePlus 5 leaked image from Price Raja: This one shows no headphone jack at the bottom. OnePlus 5 leaked image from Price Raja: This one shows no headphone jack at the bottom.

The new OnePlus 5 images indicate there are no antenna lines on the back and the rear camera module’s LED flash is placed below the lens. This could mark a design change from the current OnePlus 3T.

It also shows the bottom of the phone, which has dual speakers, but no headphone jack. In the current OnePlus 3T, the headphone jack is at the bottom of the device. The leaked image is being taken to mean that OnePlus could get rid of the 3.5 mm headphone jack and rely on the USB Type-C port for headphones.

We’ve already seen Xiaomi get rid of the headphone jack with the Mi 6, so it will be interesting to see if OnePlus does the same. As always the latest leaked images need to be taken with a pinch of salt because there’s no way of verifying these leaks, till OnePlus actually launches the smartphone.

OnePlus recently announced that it had tied up with ‘DxO Labs’, which is behind the popular DxOMark mobile photography benchmark ratings. OnePlus says they have done this to improve their smartphone cameras for their capabilities. Now whether this means the OnePlus 5 ends up getting the best camera on DxOMark is something we’ll have to wait and see.

Other expected specifications of the OnePlus 5 are: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, 6GB or 8GB RAM, a possible 256GB storage version in addition to the 64GB and 128GB versions. OnePlus is also expected to introduce a bigger 3600 mAh battery on this phone, along with Dash Charge version 2.0.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd