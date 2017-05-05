OnePlus 5 listed online with full specs, but there’s no reason to trust it

OnePlus 5 will full specifications and price listed on OppoMart website, but there’s not enough reason to trust it. OnePlus 5 will full specifications and price listed on OppoMart website, but there’s not enough reason to trust it.

OnePlus 5 will likely be a ‘big surprise’ is what the company’s CEO Pete Lau had indicated in a post he shared last week on Weibo. Leaks around the phone have been taking place, and now a full listing of the OnePlus 5 has been spotted on a mobile retail website called OppoMart, which shows the phone will have a vertical dual rear camera setup. The price of the phone is $449, according to OppoMart.

But there’s good reason not to trust the OppoMart listing, because in the previous couple of instances this site has gotten the specifications and price entirely wrong. In 2015, OppoMart had a listing for the OnePlus 2 before the phone launch, but key details were all incorrect. Also the pricing was listed as $449, which was not the final price.

In terms of specifications, OppoMart’s OnePlus 5 listing claims it will have a 5.5-inch QHD display which is 2K resolution. The site had previously made the same claim with OnePlus 2, and that didn’t happen. OnePlus has not bumped up the display resolution from Full HD to 2K. Plus there’s not enough evidence the company will change the resolution this time around.

It also adds the OnePlus 5 will run Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 “quad-core processor”. While the 835 is a given on the OnePlus 5, this is an octa-core processor. The site claims OnePlus 5 will have a 12MP dual rear camera setup, again this is not exactly news.

Another problem with the listing is the the image looks similar to the one that was leaked earlier. However, the listing image doesn’t have the logo of IndiaToday, which had put out the image first.

Other leaks coming out of Weibo in China claim OnePlus 5 won’t have a vertical dual rear camera, but will instead sport a horizontal camera setup like the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. OnePlus 5 will likely be unveiled in June, if we go by previous timelines for the phone’s launch globally and for India. Till then, the leaks will likely continue.

