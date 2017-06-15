OnePlus 5 leaked image reveals antenna lines, alert slider

OnePlus 5 is the successor to OnePlus 3. The highlight of OnePlus 5 will be its dual rear camera setup, and OnePlus has tied-up with DxO Mark to enhance camera experience on the smartphone. (Image of OnePlus 3T for representation) OnePlus 5 is the successor to OnePlus 3. The highlight of OnePlus 5 will be its dual rear camera setup, and OnePlus has tied-up with DxO Mark to enhance camera experience on the smartphone. (Image of OnePlus 3T for representation)

OnePlus 5 will be unveiled on June 22, and the smartphone is coming to India on June 22. Ahead of launch, we’ve seen a couple of leaks around the upcoming flagship, including official pictures revealing dual rear cameras. Now Android Central has put out a new picture of OnePlus 5, which gives us a sneak peek into one of the edges along with company’s trademark mute-switch.

The antenna line on back cover resembles that present on Apple iPhone 7 Plus, something which has been discussed previously as well. However, the report points out that the way “metal subtly curves from the flat back then transitions along a straight line to a flat side” sets apart OnePlus 5 from iPhone. The alert slider is also neatly crafted and features a diamond pattern.

OnePlus 5 is the successor to OnePlus 3. The highlight of OnePlus 5 will be its dual rear camera setup, and OnePlus has tied-up with DxO Mark to enhance camera experience on the smartphone. OnePlus 5 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display. It will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform with 6GB RAM, though a 8GB RAM variant is on the cards as well. In terms of storage, the upcoming smartphone could become available in 64GB and 128GB ROM options. The phone will run Android 7.1 Nougat.

Further, OnePlus 5 could come in red colour variant, but we’ll have to wait for the official launch to if it is true. OnePlus has already confirmed that OnePlus 5 will not ditch a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the device will be thinner than OnePlus 3T. Other expected features include support for USB Type-C port for charging, fingerprint scanner in home button, as well as a bigger 3,600 mAh battery along with support for company’s Dash Charge 2.0 technology.

The Chinese technology startup will livestream the OnePlus 5 launch event, and hold pop-up events in India as well as several other places like London, New York, Paris, Copenhagen and Amsterdam, after the global launch. Previously, a report in Android Authority suggested OnePlus 5 could be a more expensive smartphone thanks to its design and components. The price could go as high as $650, the report added.

