OnePlus 5 launched in Soft Gold colour option: Here’s all you need to know

OnePlus 5 has been launched in a new limited-edition Soft Gold colour variant. OnePlus 5 Soft Gold option with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will be available for Rs 32,999 starting August 9 at 12 AM on Amazon India as well as on oneplusstore.in. Users can experience and buy the smartphone offline via OnePlus Experience stores in Bangalore, Mall of India Noida and Select Citywalk in New Delhi.

OnePlus 5 was originally unveiled in two storage options – Midnight Black and Slate Gray. There’s a 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option as well, which comes at Rs 37,999. OnePlus 5 Slate Gray colour variant with 8GB RAM will also be up for grabs on Amazon India, oneplusstore.in as well as across OnePlus Experience Stores, in the upcoming weeks.

“As a maker of the most beautifully designed smartphones, it gives us immense joy to introduce the latest OnePlus 5 with even more refined and elegant Soft Gold finish this festival season. The latest OnePlus 5 Soft Gold will appeal to those who are looking for the perfect balance of beautiful design and powerful features,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said.

OnePlus 5 sports dual rear cameras – 16MP+20MP telephoto lens with dual LED flash. The back camera offers Portrait mode as well, and users can zoom up to 2X to click ‘bokeh’ style photos. It is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. The front camera is 16MP with electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and f/2.0 aperture.

OnePlus 5 gets a 5.5-inches Full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and pixel density of 401ppi. The screen is covered with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating on top. OnePlus 5 runs Android Nougat with OxygenOS. The smartphone is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at up to 2.45GHz and Adreno 540 GPU. It comes in two storage variants – 6GB RAM + 64 ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

OnePlus 5 is backed by a non-removable 3300 mAh battery, and it supports company’s Dash Charge technology as well. The dual SIM smartphone supports two nano SIM cards. It sports a 3.5mm headset jack and a USB 2.0, Type-C slot for charging. Sensors on OnePlus 5 include: Fingerprint, Hall, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, RGB Ambient Light Sensor, Electronic Compass, and Sensor Hub. The device measures 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm, and it weighs 153 grams.

In our review, we said OnePlus 5 is arguably the best Android phone you can buy. We liked the dual camera settings, especially when clicking photos where the subject is clear — like a face or a flower. Even if you don’t use the dual camera, the results are great in good light. OnePlus 5 has a really cool temperament and does not heat up whatever you do with it, which is great for a flagship.

