OnePlus 5 launched: Here are the full specifications, features and price

OnePlus 5, the new flagship from OnePlus, has officially been launched. OnePlus had a global livestream showcasing their flagship smartphone, which will go on sale in India from June 22. OnePlus 5 price in India has not yet been announced by the company. The global price for the OnePlus 5 is $479, which is around Rs 30,000 on conversion. This pricing is for the 6GB RAM version.

OnePlus 5 will begin shipping globally only from June 27. However, the OnePlus global store has an Early Drop option for some folks, and those who go for this will see their OnePlus 5 shipments start from June 21. Here’s a detailed look at the OnePlus 5 specifications, sale date, and price.

OnePlus 5 Design, Display

OnePlus 5 is the thinnest and sleekest flagship from the OnePlus brand and is only 7.25 mm in thickness. The phone will come in two colour options: Midnight Black and a Slate Grey. OnePlus has not announced a soft gold version for the new OnePlus 5, unlike the previous OnePlus 3, 3T. Dimensions of the OnePlus 5 are 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm, and it weighs 153 g.

OnePlus 5 continues with anodised aluminum body, but this time the antenna bands are more muted, and the dual rear camera is placed on the corner of the phone, not bang in the centre. In terms of display, OnePlus 5 has a 5.5 inches 1080P Full HD resolution display (1920 x 1080 pixels) which comes to 401ppi. The aspect ratio is 16:9 as it is on most standard displays, and OnePlus 3 supports sRGB, DCI-P3 colour format, and there’s 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 all over the front of the phone.

OnePlus 5 also has the notifications slider like the OnePlus 3, 3T smartphones. Users can set the phone to silent, do not disturb and ring profiles by using this slider. OnePlus does not have a microSD slot, but this is a dual-SIM smartphone.

OnePlus 5 Processor, RAM, Storage

OnePlus 5 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is an octa-core one with 10nm FinFET design, and a clock speed of up to 2.45Ghz. It has Adreno 540 GPU as well. On the RAM and storage combination, OnePlus 5 comes with 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage as well as 8GB RAM +128GB storage. OnePlus is using LPDDR4X RAM on this smartphone.

OnePlus 5 Camera

The big change with OnePlus 5 is the camera, and the company has introduced a dual-rear camera set-up on the smartphone. OnePlus 5 sports a 16MP+20MP dual rear camera combination. OnePlus says the 16 MP main camera features f/1.7 aperture, which can capture 34 per cent more light than OnePlus 3T’s camera and is better for low-light images.

The 20-MP camera lens is the telephoto one, and the combination of the two can let users take a ‘bokeh’ style image with background blurred, while the object is in sharp focus. OnePlus 5 gets a portrait mode and offers 2X zoom capability as well. Users can also do up to 8X zoom on the new OnePlus 5 smartphone. On the video front, OnePlus 5 can record up to 4K resolution, and comes with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) for stable videos. The noise-cancelling microphones also ensure better quality audio when recording video on OnePlus 5.

The front camera on OnePlus 5 is 16MP, but this one now comes with selfie flash as well. It also has an auto-HDR mode as well for improved pictures in low-light conditions. OnePlus 5 rear camera also has a Pro Mode where users can tinker with ISO, White balance, Shutter speed for their photos. It also supports RAW images.

OnePlus 5 Battery, Connectivity

OnePlus 5 gets a 3300 mAh battery with Dash Charging support from the company. OnePlus says half an hour’s charge from the Dash Charge is enough to ensure the new phone will last all day. OnePlus says that their software, hardware optimisations have ensured the phone will last 20 per cent longer than the OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus 5 is a 4G VoLTE ready smartphone and it supports all the major bands on FDD LTE and TDD-LTE. For LTE connectivity it has CAT 12 support and can support up to 600 Mbps download speeds, and 150 Mbps upload speeds. It also supports 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5 GHz and this is a Bluetooth 5.0 ready smartphone.

Sensors on board the OnePlus 5 are Fingerprint, Hall, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, Electronic Compass, and it supports NFC as well. On the audio front, the OnePlus 5 has a bottom-facing speaker and three microphones with noise cancellation. For navigation, OnePlus 5 supports GPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou.

OnePlus 5 OS, Software

OnePlus 5 runs the OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The new OxygenOS comes with some features like reading mode, secure mode, expanded screenshots, translucent drawer and more.

The reading mode will ensure OnePlus 5 adjusts the blue light on the display to provide a reading experience similar to that of an e-reader, which is easier on the eyes. The Reading Mode can be toggled on and off manually.

The Expanded Screenshots will ensure the screen automatically scrolls down to take a screenshot of everything on the page. OnePlus has also added an auto night mode, which will adjust the colour temperature according to the environment. Users can also customize the vibration levels they prefer on their phones when a call comes. There’s also a new Gaming DND mode to let users play games and not be disturbed by notifications.

