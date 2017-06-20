OnePlus 5 launch: Dual rear camera specs confirmed, new image leaked

OnePlus 5 launches tonight, and this is what the phone will look like. OnePlus 5 leaked image via Evan Blass for VentureBeat. Image source: Evan Blass Twitter account. OnePlus 5 launches tonight, and this is what the phone will look like. OnePlus 5 leaked image via Evan Blass for VentureBeat. Image source: Evan Blass Twitter account.

OnePlus 5 might not have officially launched, but everything about the OnePlus flagship is now public knowledge. The official image, camera specifications, and pretty much everything else it took to build this phone is now out in the open. The Verge has put out an exclusive story detailing the evolution of the OnePlus 5, and how the company came upon the design. The report also gives out details of the camera specifications for the OnePlus.

The Verge confirms OnePlus will have a 16MP Sony lens with f/1.7 aperture and the second camera is 20MP with f/2.6 aperture, and this is the telephoto lens. As the report highlights, OnePlus is going the Apple iPhone 7 Plus way with the “standard and telephoto lens combination,” and this was expected given the kind of photos that were being shared by the company. Also the tag line ‘Focus on what matters’ made it evident that OnePlus 5 would have a portrait mode similar to the Apple iPhone 7 Plus.

The Verge quotes OnePlus CEO Pete Lau as saying the company explored the idea of dual cameras last year, but the cost was too high, “We have to thank Apple for educating the market for us,” is what Lau is quoted as saying. OnePlus 5 will thus have one of the highest resolution dual-rear cameras in the market.

The Verge story also gives a first look at how this camera’s software was the major part of the work for OnePlus and how exactly it works. And yes, the story gives a close look at the current OnePlus 5 smartphone.

The Verge story isn’t the only one which has given all the details about the upcoming OnePlus 5. Well known tipster Evan Blass has also given out a leaked image of the OnePlus 5 on VentureBeat. Blass also shared the image on his Twitter account. The leaked image appears to match most of the other recent leaks we’ve seen. It also confirms the OnePlus 5 design hasn’t changed drastically, and that the display will likely remain at 5.5-inches. OnePlus 5 continues with the aluminium chassis we saw on the earlier OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, but with more muted antenna bands on the back.

Additionally the report on VentureBeat puts the price of the OnePlus 5 between $479 and $539, which will depend on the variant. So if the 6GB variant costs $479, this works out to Rs 30,000 plus, which is inline with the Rs 32,999 price that is being reported for the OnePlus 5 in India. The 8GB RAM variant will cost Rs 34,000 if you go by conversion, which is again closer to the leaked prices we’ve seen so far.

The OnePlus 5 was also spotted during television commercials in India during the Champions Trophy ICC Final between India and Pakistan. OnePlus’ ad gave a pretty clear look at the OnePlus 5 smartphone.

OnePlus 5 will officially launch globally tonight at 9.30 pm, and OnePlus will have a livestream for the same on their YouTube channel, which users can watch.

Specifications, leaked images, and now exclusive reports have confirmed what the OnePlus 5 will look like, and we’ll have to wait and see how it performs. OnePlus 5 launches in India on June 22, and will go on sale on Amazon India at 4.30 pm, along with the OnePlus India online store, and the OnePlus exclusive store in Bengaluru.

