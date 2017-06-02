OnePlus 5 teaser hints this phone will be even slimmer

OnePlus has put out a new teaser for their upcoming OnePlus 5 flagship, which hints that the phone will be thinner compared to its predecessor. OnePlus has put out a new teaser for their upcoming OnePlus 5 flagship, which hints that the phone will be thinner compared to its predecessor.

OnePlus has put out a new teaser for their upcoming OnePlus 5 flagship, which hints that the phone will be thinner compared to its predecessor. OnePlus shared a picture of their current OnePlus 3T smartphone, and the tweet reads, “Look into the shadows. What do you 5ee?” If you look closely at the picture, there’s another phone under the OnePlus 3T, which is likely the upcoming OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5 is supposed to launch in summer with some reports claiming June 15 is the launch date. OnePlus has not officially given a date for the event, but only confirmed a ‘summer launch’ for this smartphone. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also said that OnePlus 5 will be the thinnest flagship. Lau wrote this on a post on China’s micro-blogging website Weibo.

“OnePlus 5 I believe it is the thinnest flagship phone, and did not sacrifice other use experience. This is the daily pondering, and constantly adjust the value of the output after 0.05mm,” is what Lau wrote on this personal wall on Weibo. OnePlus 5’s other confirmed specification is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

OnePlus has also put out a poll asking users what the retail box of the OnePlus 5 should look like, and whether it should ditch the traditional Red and White box for this phone. OnePlus 5 camera samples were also shared by the company of a low-light shot from the phone, next to another one taken from a different smartphone. OnePlus had asked in the post, “Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5?”

As far as other specifications go, OnePlus 5 will likely stick with its 5.5-inch full HD resolution display, and the company is unlikely to go with a 2K resolution display. Reports claim OnePlus 5 will have 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, though there could be an 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone as well.

OnePlus 5 will also come with a dual rear camera, which could be stacked vertically or horizontally depending on which leak you want to believe in. OnePlus 5 will likely feature a bigger 3600 mAh battery with Dash Charge 2.0 as well.

