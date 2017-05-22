OnePlus 5 launch: Will this be a more expensive smartphone?

OnePlus 5 is launching soon, but will this phone be pricier? Some reports indicate this could be the case. (Representational image of OnePlus 3T in Black) OnePlus 5 is launching soon, but will this phone be pricier? Some reports indicate this could be the case. (Representational image of OnePlus 3T in Black)

OnePlus 5 is supposed to launch this summer, and we’ve seen quite a few leaks around the device. The latest leaked image on Weibo shows the phone will have a horizontal dual rear camera setup, which has caused more confusion around this upcoming phone. The latest leaked image is in direct contradiction to an earlier Android Authority report, which showed a OnePlus 5 prototype image with a vertical alignment for the dual cameras.

Camera isn’t the only thing that could change around OnePlus 5. According to the same report on Android Authority, OnePlus 5 could also be a more expensive smartphone, and that’s due to the component cost. The report quotes their source as saying the phone will have a “significantly higher price point due to components and design,” and could even go as high as $650, which means it won’t be an affordable flagship anymore.

In fact, OnePlus will then be competing directly with the flagship phones in the market.

We’ve seen the price of the OnePlus series rise in India from the OnePlus One to the current generation, but it’s not been something drastic. OnePlus 2 was launched in India at a price of Rs 24,999 for the 64GB storage version.

With OnePlus 3, the company bumped up the price in India to Rs 27,999 for the 64GB version. The OnePlus 3T, which marked an upgrade over the 2016 ‘Flagship killer’, started at a price of Rs 29,999 for 64GB and Rs 34,999 for the 128GB version.

So it won’t be surprising if the new OnePlus 5 will see an increase in pricing. However, if it takes a jump into the premium league pricing, say even above Rs 40,000, then it will mean disappointment for a lot of fans. OnePlus has set the benchmark in the Rs 25,000 – Rs 35,000 price range in India, especially with the successful OnePlus 3, 3T series.

We’ll have to wait and see how the new OnePlus 5 is priced and what specifications it will sport. All leaks indicate the 5.5-inch display will stay, though a 2K resolution is unlikely. The Snapdragon 835 processor is expected given OnePlus is known for using the latest Qualcomm processor on its flagship phones. The battery size is expected to go up to 3600 mAh from 3400 mAh on the OnePlus 3T.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd