OnePlus 5 launch preparation: OnePlus 3T will be out of production soon

OnePlus 5 is coming this summer, and the company has already confirmed that it will introduce a Snapdragon 835 processor on this phone. Now the fate of the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T has also been confirmed, and it looks like OnePlus 3T will soon be out of production.

In a blogpost, OnePlus wrote that they will continue to bring software updates and support for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. It doesn’t say how long the support will continue, but users should expect security updates for 2017.

But the post also goes on to say, “This is the last call to buy the OnePlus 3T before stock runs out.” The company says they only have some units of the OnePlus 3T smartphone left in their warehouse, adding that consumers should purchase them before these get sold out. OnePlus clearly won’t be manufacturing any more of these phones is what the post makes clear.

OnePlus says 3T has been one of their most successful smartphone and ranks among the best smartphones in the world. The company also notes in the blogpost, “Since merging our software platforms, we’ve been able to push out more consistent software updates simultaneously for the OnePlus 3 and 3T. Thanks to our Beta Program, we’ve also been able to implement more of your feedback, which has really helped improve the quality of our updates.”

We had reported earlier the OnePlus 3T in Gunmetal colour option with 128GB storage was already listed as discontinued on the company’s official website. However at the time the company had said the phone was not discontinued, and has even issued a statement.

OnePlus statement had read, “We will continue providing OnePlus 3T 128 GB Gunmetal to the market in the future. People who want to get the device can wait for next wave of inventory.”

Now it looks like the company has confirmed the production cycle for OnePlus 3T is indeed over. On Amazon India, which is the official online seller for OnePlus smartphones, OnePlus 3 is still listed at Rs 26,999, which is Rs 1,000 down from the original price of Rs 27,999. This is for the 64GB version and only the soft gold version is in stock.

OnePlus 3T is only available in 64GB version with both Gunmetal Grey and Soft Gold versions. The Black colour option for OnePlus 3T had already gone out of stock. OnePlus 3T comes with a 5.5-inch SAMOLED display with full HD resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 16MP rear and front camera. The OnePlus 3T has 3400 mAh battery,and is now running on Android Nougat.

OnePlus 5 is coming up soon, and it will likely sport a dual rear camera on the back, a bigger 3600 mAh battery, and yes, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

