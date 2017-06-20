OnePlus 5 live event: Launch starts soon, here’s how to watch livestream

OnePlus 5 is due to launch in India on June 22, with similar pop up events planned in four Indian cities including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai. OnePlus 5 is due to launch in India on June 22, with similar pop up events planned in four Indian cities including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai.

OnePlus 5 global launch is scheduled to take place at at 12 PM EDT, which is around 9:30 PM IST (India Standard Time). The company will livestream the event from its official US site. OnePlus will hold pop-up events across the world in in London, New York, Paris, Copenhagen and Amsterdam, after the global launch as well. OnePlus 5 is due to launch in India on June 22, with similar pop up events planned in four Indian cities including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai.

Meanwhile, Amazon is hosting a an app-only ‘Secret Doors’ contest, where it will give away OnePlus 5 units to three lucky winners. The contest ends tonight 23:59:59 IST. OnePlus 5 will go on sale exclusively on Amazon India from June 22, at 4.30 pm. In China, the device is already up for registrations on JD.com, and has apparently crossed 300,000 requests.

OnePlus 5, company’s premium flagship smartphone, is the successor to OnePlus 3. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has confirmed quite a few things about the device. Official pictures of OnePlus 5, which gives us a good look at the smartphone were revealed in a TV commercial during Indian vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2017 final match.

OnePlus 5 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with 6GB/8GB RAM variants. OnePlus 5 will also come with a dual rear camera setup, which is 16MP+20MP, and will feature a ‘bokeh’ mode, where users can take portrait images. OnePlus 5 will come in a matte black colour options, and it will be one of the thinnest flagships, thinner than the previous OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus 5 goes on sale in India at 4.30 pm on June 22 on Amazon India. OnePlus is hosting a contest as well, and has invited fans to attend the OnePlus launch event in NSCI Dome in Mumbai on June 22. OnePlus 5 is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 32,999 for the base variant, though the 8GB RAM variant could cost much more. OnePlus 5 will likely run the Android Nougat with a refreshed version of the Oxygen OS.

