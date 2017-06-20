OnePlus 5 India price: With Snapdragon 835, dual rear cameras this is the expected tab

OnePlus 5 will be available in Midnight Black and Slate Gray colour variants and will go on sale starting June 27. OnePlus 5 will be available in Midnight Black and Slate Gray colour variants and will go on sale starting June 27.

OnePlus 5 has been finally been unveiled globally, with India launch event scheduled for June 22. OnePlus 5 packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and dual (16MP+20MP) rear cameras, which is also the highlight of the smartphone. OnePlus 5 starts at $479 (Rs 30,ooo approx) in the US for the base model with 6GB RAM. It will be available in Midnight Black and Slate Gray colour variants and will go on sale starting June 27 in the US.

In India, OnePlus 5 will be Amazon exclusive, with the sales starting at 4:30 PM on June 22. Though we don’t yet have an official price of India, the 6GB RAM variant could cost around Rs 32,999. Of course, OnePlus 5 with 8GB RAM could be priced slightly higher, and we’re expecting somewhere between Rs 36,000 to Rs 38,000.

OnePlus 5 gets 16MP lens on the back, which works in tandem with 20MP telephoto lens. Features of the rear camera include f/1.7 aperture, Portrait mode, Smart Capture, Pro mode, as well as auto focus. The front camera is 16MP with selfie flash. OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The home button doubles up as fingerprint scanner, which is claimed to unlock the device in 0.2 seconds.

OnePlus 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, clocked at 2.45GHz. The smartphone comes with 6GB/8GB RAM coupled with 64GB/128GB internal storage. The battery is 3,300mAh, and OnePlus 5 supports company’s Dash Charge technology as well. OnePlus is offering ‘all day’s power in half an hour’.

OnePlus 5 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS. It sports a meta unibody design, and is 7.25 mm thin. It measures 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm, and weighs 153 grams. The dual SIM smartphone supports 4G VoLTE. Sensors on OnePlus 5 include: Fingerprint, Hall, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, Electronic Compass.

