OnePlus 5 launch rumours: Price, specifications, and everything we know so far

The successor to OnePlus 3/ 3T dubbed OnePlus 5 is expected to launch this summer. The Chinese company have already confirmed few details about the upcoming phone, like the inclusion of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, may be a new colour and the headphone jack. When we take all leaked specifications of the anticipated OnePlus 5 into account, here’s what we get.

OnePlus 5: Design and Camera rumours

Almost all leaks have tipped OnePlus 5 to feature a dual rear camera setup, which is expected to be either 16-megapixel or 12-megapixel camera sensors. The only ongoing confusion about the OnePlus 5 camera is how the setup is going to be stacked on the rear, either vertically or horizontal like the iPhone 7 Plus. OnePlus has already announced the company wants to deliver best-in-class camera and therefore it has partnered with DxOLabs to ‘enhance photography experience’ on the OnePlus 5.

About design, most leaks have suggested OnePlus to follow similar design language for OnePlus 5 as seen with OnePlus 3 and 3T. There were wild rumours about OnePlus reconsidering position of the fingerprint sensor from front home button to the back panel, but those rumours never got credibility. What it looks like is that there might be slight refinements in the design overall, but nothing much is expected to change from predecessors. OnePlus is not ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

OnePlus 5: Specifications rumours

OnePlus and Qualcomm have already confirmed that the next flagship killer OnePlus 5 will feature latest Snapdragon 835 (octa-core 2.35GHz) when it is launched, and it will arguably be the first smartphone to have Snapdragon 835 in India.

About the RAM, it is widely rumoured to feature a 6GB RAM for storage variants of 64GB and 128GB. However, there might be another 8GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 5 sporting 256GB of internal storage. The display is likely to remain 5.5-inch in size but with 2K (1440 x 2560 pixels) resolution, instead of full-HD (1080p).

The battery is rumoured to get bumped up to 3,600mAh or 4,000mAh. Notably, OnePlus had increased battery capacity in OnePlus 3T to 3,400mAh from 3000mAh on OnePlus 3. It is quite possible that Chinese smartphone maker will still go ahead with its Dash Charge technology for charging, but with slight improvements. Also, the front facing camera might just be same 16-megapixel shooter from OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus 5: Launch date rumours

Everyone is expecting OnePlus 5 to be announced next month in June. The launch preparations seem to have started already as the Chinese company announced that the OnePlus 3T will be out of production soon, however, the sales will still continue in India.

The latest leak from Chinese microblogging website Weibo suggest the launch date of June 15, but there is no official confirmation. OnePlus does launch its flagship around summer time, but there is no fixed month. Last year, OnePlus 3 was launched in June and OnePlus 3T was just an updated phone which launched in November. Previously, the OnePlus One was launched in April 2014. The OnePlus 2 was little delayed and launched in July 2015.

OnePlus 5: Price rumours

OnePlus 5 will reportedly come at a “significantly higher price point due to components and design,” and the price could even go as high as $650 for the special 8GB RAM variant, which is roughly Rs. 42,000 for India. So it won’t be surprising if the new OnePlus 5 starts at Rs 34,999 for 64GB variant with 6GB of RAM.

Looking at the history of OnePlus launches, the pricing have significantly gone up from Rs 21,999 to 34,999. The OnePlus One was launched at Rs 21,999 in India. OnePlus 2 launch price was Rs 24,999 for the 64GB variant. With OnePlus 3, the company bumped up the price to Rs 27,999, which later with OnePlus 3T went up to Rs 29,999 for 64GB and Rs 34,999 for the 128GB variant.

