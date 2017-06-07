OnePlus 5 to launch on June 20: Here’s everything you need to know

OnePlus put out a teaser image on Twitter with details of OnePlus 5 launch live event, which will be streamed live. The image contains a tagline that says, “Focus on what matters.” OnePlus put out a teaser image on Twitter with details of OnePlus 5 launch live event, which will be streamed live. The image contains a tagline that says, “Focus on what matters.”

OnePlus 5 is launching on June 20 at 12 PM EDT (9:30 PM IST), company confirmed in a tweet. OnePlus put out a teaser image on Twitter with details of OnePlus 5 launch event, which will be streamed live. The image contains a tagline that says, “Focus on what matters.” Dual rear camera setup is supposed to be the highlight of OnePlus 5, and the tagline probably hints at a superior camera technology for the smartphone.

Additionally, OnePlus will host Pop-up events in New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Helsinki, Oulu, Tampere, Turku, and Copenhagen. Details are available on the OnePlus website.

Ahead of launch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already shared quite a few details of the upcoming flagship smartphone. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform has been confirmed for OnePlus 5, and the Chinese technology company has partnered with DxO Labs to enhance OnePlus 5 camera experience.

OnePlus 5 will be the thinnest flagship smartphone, Lau indicated in a Weibo post. The fingerprint scanner in OnePlus 5 will be on the front, and not at the back. Plus the company will not be ditching a headphone jack in OnePlus 5.

OnePlus recently put out a poll asking users what the retail box of the OnePlus 5 should look like. In another tweet, OnePlus posted a tweet with four colour options – black, blue-green-purple mixture, red, and gold – asking users, which one should come on the next phone.

Further, a low-light shot taken from OnePlus 5, next to another one taken from a different smartphone were shared by the company as well.

Are you prepared for the OnePlus 5? Focus on what matters and join our keynote live on June 20. http://t.co/uuWc1m3pz1 pic.twitter.com/KfbVfMyh00 — OnePlus (@oneplus) June 6, 2017

OnePlus 5 is said to feature a horizontally stacked dual rear camera setup. OnePlus 5 is expected to come with the same 5.5-inch full HD resolution display that we saw in company’s previous phone. The flagship device could come with either 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM version, though we will have to wait for an official announcement to know more.

OnePlus 5 will be available in 64GB and 128GB storage options. Leaks around the smartphone have suggested a bigger 3600 mAh battery along with support for company’s Dash Charge 2.0 technology.

