OnePlus 5 India launch happening on June 22, pop-up events planned in four cities

OnePlus 5 finally has a release date, and the India launch will happen on June 22. Now, the company has announced that it will host pop-up events in India, where users will be able to experience and buy the flagship smartphone.

The pop-up events will be held in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai, from June 23-25. The company said that everyone is invited, but there will be limited stocks. OnePlus held similar events last year during the launch of OnePlus 3. Chinese smartphone maker has already announced that it will unveil OnePlus 5 on June 20 and the company will hold similar pop-up events in London, New York, Paris, Copenhagen and Amsterdam, after the global launch.

OnePlus 5 follows the OnePlus 3T, perhaps the best smartphone in the premium mid-end segment. Few details about the phone are known, but the OnePlus 5 is expected to come with a 5.5-inch display and will be powered with the Snapdragon 835 processor. It will sport a dual rear camera setup, which has been revealed by the manufacturer.

OnePlus 5 is said to launch in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants , as revealed in Geekbench listing. In fact a recent leak seemingly confirmed that the smartphone will come with 8GB RAM as tipster Evan Blass spotted a mention of the specifications in the source code of the teaser landing page of Amazon India. The phone will likely run Android 7.1 Nougat.

As with its predecessors, the biggest selling point of OnePlus 5 will be its price. OnePlus has made a niche among die-hard Android fans for selling high-end smartphones that are relatively accessible. Typically, OnePlus prices its flagship phone in the vicinity of Rs 33,000. With the competition getting fierce in the premium segment, OnePlus 5 might be priced on a higher side.

