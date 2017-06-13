OnePlus 5 India launch on June 22: Here’s everything we know so far

OnePlus 5 global launch is set for June 20. The smartphone will be unveiled in India on June 22 in Mumbai, and launch event will be livestreamed as well. OnePlus 5 global launch is set for June 20. The smartphone will be unveiled in India on June 22 in Mumbai, and launch event will be livestreamed as well.

OnePlus will host its #TheChosen5 contest across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter from from June 11 to June 19, where it will give away a OnePlus 5 smartphone to five lucky winners each.

Ahead of OnePlus 5 launch, the company has teased quite a few features of the phone, and even gave users a sneak peek into how the smartphone will look by putting out an official image online. OnePlus 5 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and feature dual cameras at the back. Another thing confirmed by the company is that OnePlus 5 will be thinner than company’s OnePlus 3T smartphone, which is 7.35 mm thick.

With a whole bunch of features already leaked (or confirmed by the company), OnePlus 5 is hardly under warps. Let us take a look at everything we know about OnePlus’ upcoming smartphone so far:

Design and display

OnePlus 5 will be thinner than OnePlus 3T, and the company has confirmed the same. We also know that OnePlus 5 will not ditch a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the device will retain OnePlus’ trademark mute-switch. Further, the smartphone is said to support USB Type-C port for charging, and speaker grille will be present at the bottom.

Home button in OnePlus 5 will double up as fingerprint scanner. The power button and volume rocker keys are said to be present on the right and left side respectively.

Dual rear cameras will be the highlight of company's upcoming flagship smartphone, and OnePlus has partnered with DxO Labs to enhance camera experience on OnePlus 5.

Dual rear cameras will be the highlight of company’s upcoming flagship smartphone, and OnePlus has partnered with DxO Labs to enhance camera experience on OnePlus 5. The Chinese technology startup recently posted official images of OnePlus 5 online, which gives us a good look at smartphone’s horizontal dual rear camera setup. Placement of antenna lines have changed as well.

OnePlus is said to feature the same 5.5-inch HD display that we saw on OnePlus 3T.

Camera

With OnePlus 5, the focus clearly seems to be the dual rear cameras. The company previously out out a tweet which read, “Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.” Separately, a low-light shot taken from OnePlus 5, next to another one taken from a different smartphone were shared by the company as well.

The rear camera is expected to come with Portrait mode as we saw on iPhone 7 Plus, along with a couple others like panorama, Pro mode, and slow motion. The front and back camera in OnePlus 3T were 16MP. We’ll have to wait and watch what the company has in store for its users in terms of camera specifications.

Processor, memory, battery, and OS

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 mobile platform has already been confirmed for OnePlus 5. Qualcomm 835 is smaller when compared to 821, since it sports a 10-nanometer design, and said to pack more efficient transistors. A smaller chipset means slimmer smartphones with bigger batteries. OnePlus 5 will has 6GB RAM on-board, with 64GB/128GB internal storage options.

Further, OnePlus 5 could pack a bigger 3,600 mAh battery along with support for company’s Dash Charge 2.0 technology. The smartphone is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat. OnePlus has already confirmed that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will get Android O updates, and we can expect the same for OnePlus 5 as well.

Colour variants

OnePlus recently teased a red colour option or a blue-green-purplish combination for OnePlus 5 in a tweet.

OnePlus recently teased a red colour option or a blue-green-purplish combination for OnePlus 5 in a tweet. The company posted a tweet with four colour options – black, blue-green-purple mixture, red, and gold – asking users, which one should come on the next phone. “What 5hould the color of your next phone be?” the tweet read.

Pricing

Finally, OnePlus 5 is rumoured to be a more expensive smartphone thanks to its component cost. According to a report in Android Authority, OnePlus 5 could also be a more expensive smartphone, and will have a “significantly higher price point due to components and design”. The price could go as high as $650, which means it will be competing directly with the flagship phones in the market.

