OnePlus 5 India launch at 2 PM today: How to watch livestream, expected price, and more

OnePlus 5 India launch is scheduled for today. The company will be hosting an event in Mumbai, and livestream starts at 2pm IST (Indian Standard Time). OnePlus 5 was unveiled globally on June 20, and the company is now bringing its flagship smartphone to India. Pop-up events, where users will be able to experience and OnePlus 5 will be held in four Indian cities including New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai, from June 23 to June 25.

OnePlus 5 features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, clocked at up to 2.45GHz. It comes in two variants based n storage – 6GB/8GB RAM with 64GB/128GB ROM. OnePlus 5 starts at $479 in the US, though we’ll have to wait and watch how OnePlus decides to price the smartphone in India.

The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs 32,999 here, while 8GB RAM+128GB ROM option could cost somewhere between Rs 36,000 to Rs 38,000. OnePlus 5 is available in two colour options – Midnight Black and a Slate Grey.

OnePlus 5 sports 16MP+20MP (telephoto lens) dual rear cameras and a 16MP camera on the front. The rear cameras in OnePlus 5 are capable of taking ‘bokeh’ style images. They offer Portrait mode, Smart Capture, White balance, Pro mode, as well as auto focus. The front 16MP camera comes with selfie flash as well

OnePlus 5 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. OnePlus 5 sports a metal unibody design, and the screen gets 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The home button in OnePlus 5 doubles up as a fingerprint scanner, which is claimed to unlock the smartphone in 0.2 seconds. This is a dual SIM smartphone that supports 4G VoLTE. There’s no microSD card slot in OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery, and its supports company’s Dash Charge technology as well. OnePlus is claiming ‘all day’s power in half an hour’ for OnePlus 5. OnePlus 5 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS. OnePlus 5 measures 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm, and weighs 153 grams. Sensors on OnePlus 5 include: Fingerprint, Hall, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor, Electronic Compass.

