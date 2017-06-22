OnePlus 5 India launch today: Here’s how to watch livestream from Mumbai

OnePlus 5 is set to launch in India today, and the company will be hosting an event in Mumbai at 2 PM. OnePlus will be live streaming the event as well. OnePlus 5 is set to launch in India today, and the company will be hosting an event in Mumbai at 2 PM. OnePlus will be live streaming the event as well.

OnePlus 5 is set to launch in India today, and the company will be hosting an event in Mumbai at 2 PM. OnePlus 5 was announced globally on June 20, and the smartphone is now making its way into India. OnePlus will be live streaming the event as well. After OnePlus 5 launches here, users will be able to experience the smartphone at company’s pop-up stores in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai, from June 23 to June 25. Sales on Amazon begin from 4:30 PM.

OnePlus 5 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor Octa-core processor with a clock speed of up to 2.45GHz. It comes in two variants based on storage – one with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and another with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. Price starts at $479 in the US. We’ll have to wait and watch how much the phone costs in India, though we’re expecting Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM option, and somewhere between Rs 36,000 to Rs 38,000 for the 8GB RAM variant.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 5 gets a 5.5-inch Full HD display, with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It comes with anodised aluminum body, and there’s a horizontal dual rear camera setup on the back cover. Fingerprint scanner is embedded into the home button. OnePlus 5 comes with OnePlus’ trademark notifications slider as well. OnePlus 5 is 4G VoLTE-enabled, and supports two SIM cards. There’s no microSD card slot.

OnePlus 5 features dual 16MP+20MP cameras at the back. OnePlus has introduced Portrait mode on OnePlus 5 as well, and the rear camera is capable of capturing ‘bokeh’ style photos as well. The rear camera gets 8X zoom, which users can zoom up to 2X while using Portrait mode. OnePlus 5 supports 4K video recording and supports EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) as well. Other features of the rear camera include f/1.7 aperture, Smart Capture, Pro mode, and auto focus. The front camera is 16MP with selfie flash.

OnePlus 5 packs a 3,300mAh battery, and the phone supports OnePlus’ Dash Charge technology. Half an hour’s charge from the Dash Charge is enough to ensure that OnePlus 5 will last all day, says OnePlus. It will be available in Midnight Black and Slate Gray colour options. OnePlus 5 measures 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm, and weighs 153 grams. It supports Fingerprint Sensor, Hall Sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, and Electronic Compass.

