OnePlus 5 India launch on June 22: Here’s how you can win one for free

OnePlus 5 is launching in India on June 22, and the company is hosting a contest where it will give away five smartphones to five lucky winners. OnePlus 5 is launching in India on June 22, and the company is hosting a contest where it will give away five smartphones to five lucky winners.

OnePlus 5, the company’s new flagship smartphone, is launching in India on June 22. OnePlus is also hosting a contest in India, where it will give away five of its new flagship OnePlus 5 smartphones to lucky winners. OnePlus is calling it #TheChosen5 contest, and it will be hosting challenges across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for users. The company will put up five challenges daily on its social media channels, which users will have to complete in order to win the smartphone.

OnePlus’ contest is open from June 11 to June 19, and users can participate across all three social media platforms. The company says this will boost their chances of winning the new OnePlus 5 smartphone. OnePlus says users have to participate in all challenges for #TheChosen5, and you need to like and follow the OnePlus India Facebook, Twitter and Instagram page.

As part of its challenge Oneplus is asking users to sign up for the OnePlus 5 keynote, set SMS Alert for the launch of the phone. This can be done by going to the oneplusstore.in/launch2017 page. The global launch for OnePlus 5 takes place on June 20, two days before the India event in Mumbai.

After the user subscribes to the SMS alert, they will get dialog box confirming this. A user has to take a screenshot of that dialog box, and post it on the comments section of the challenge post. The caption needs to read, “I just subscribed to the #OnePlus5 Launch Event,” and a user needs to tag OnePlus India and use the hashtag #TheChosen5 and #OnePlus5.

Additionally interested participants should tag five of their friends to boost their chance of winning the smartphone. OnePlus is also giving away invites to the launch in Mumbai at Rs 999. OnePlus fans who are interested in this can purchase them from the launch website itself.

Also read: OnePlus 5 pricing for India leaked, to start at Rs 32,999?

The Invite along with a OnePlus t-shirt will be shipped immediately, while the rest of the goodies will have to collected from the event itself. Essentially, if you pay Rs 999 to attend the OnePlus 5 launch, the company will give you a welcome pack worth Rs 10,000. This includes a OnePlus 5 voucher worth Rs 999, and a OnePlus 5 invite code. The fans will also get a OnePlus travel backpack worth Rs 3,990 and OnePlus sunglasses worth Rs 6,000.

Those who get the OnePlus 5 invite code will be able to purchase the phone from the OnePlus Store straight away. The voucher can only be used for purchasing a OnePlus 5 smartphone, and has to be used within three days. OnePlus 5 will go on sale on Amazon India at 4.30 pm.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd