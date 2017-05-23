OnePlus 5 in red colour? Company teases two new options on Twitter

OnePlus posted on Twitter asking for colour options for the upcoming OnePlus 5 smartphone. OnePlus posted on Twitter asking for colour options for the upcoming OnePlus 5 smartphone.

OnePlus 5 might just come in a red colour option or a blue-green-purplish combination, if you go by the company’s latest tweet. OnePlus just posted a tweet with four colour options, asking users, which one should come on the next phone. The tweet reads, “What 5hould the color of your next phone be?”

The colours, which are part of the tweet, include Black, the weird blue-green-purple mixture, Red, and finally the Gold colour. The OnePlus 3T came in a ‘Gunmetal Grey’ along with the Soft Gold colour option. OnePlus had later launched a limited edition Matte Black colour variant for the OnePlus 3T as well.

OnePlus 3 was launched in a Graphite and Soft gold colour option.

OnePlus 5 adding a Red colour as one of the options is not an original idea. It seems to be inspired by the Apple iPhone RED, but there’s no denying a ‘Red’ phone does look appealing to some. At least, it is more colourful compared to the the usual black or the gold colour options, which are flooding the market.

OnePlus 5 is supposed to launch this summer, which likely means in June or July. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has promised this phone will be a ‘big surprise.’ OnePlus is expected to use the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor on this smartphone, along with possible 8GB RAM and 256GB version on the cards.

The battery on the OnePlus 5 could be increased to 3600 mAh from the 3400 mAh one we saw on the earlier OnePlus 3T. The other big change on the OnePlus 5 is expected to be the dual rear camera. There’s some confusion on how this will be aligned with some leaks showing a vertical arrangement, and others showing a horizontal one. How OnePlus implements this camera set up will be crucial as well.

Some reports also indicate OnePlus could increase the price with the OnePlus 5 thanks to higher cost of components. We’ll have to wait and see if turns out to be true when the phone is launched.

