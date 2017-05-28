OnePlus 5 images leaked again, tips vertical dual rear cameras

OnePlus 5 image with protective case leaked on Weibo (Image credit: Weibo) OnePlus 5 image with protective case leaked on Weibo (Image credit: Weibo)

The 2017 flagship killer from OnePlus is expected to launch this summer, and rumour mill is churning out leaks about the anticipated OnePlus 5 almost everyday.

The latest addition to these OnePlus 5 leaks is few purported images of the device showcasing a dark blue coloured protective case covering the back panel and again revealing a vertical dual camera setup.

The anticipated OnePlus 5 is mostly tipped to sport a dual rear camera setup with two 16-megapixel sensors, although this has been a bit confusing because few images emerged from Chinese microblogging site Weibo also tipped a horizontal camera setup on various occasions.

Now leaked OnePlus 5 images with casing is also from Weibo, and as it is seen from the images, OnePlus 5 might feature vertically stacked two rear cameras with an LED flash right below the camera module. The power button and volume keys are shown on the right edge of the device. Rest of the design might just be similar to current generation OnePlus devices. The front fingerprint sensor is likely to be same as OnePlus 3 and there might not be any change in its display size as well.

But all of this is rumoured, so we cannot comment on the authenticity of the images as of now. As far as the confirmed information goes, OnePlus has confirmed that it will be packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset on its upcoming device and 3.5mm headphone jack will stay.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has promised this phone will be a ‘big surprise.’ The company recently posted an image with four colour options on Twitter asking users for their colour preference. So we can expect atleast one new colour variant as well.

