OnePlus 5 image leaked online ahead of June 20 launch, reveals dual rear camera

OnePlus 5 will launch on June 20 globally, and the India launch is on June 22, but it looks like the leaks are showing now signs of stopping. Two images of OnePlus 5 have leaked online, which show the upcoming flagship in all its glory, and it looks like the dual rear camera setup will be a horizontal one, rather than vertical.

One of the leaked images of the OnePlus 5 comes from Weibo, which shows the phone from the back and the sides. The leaked Weibo image indicates a very slim phone, and a back design that’s almost like the iPhone from the back. In fact, the dual rear camera on this is in the form of a horizontal setup, and this has muted antenna bands on top. If you look at the picture, it almost seems like someone has added OnePlus logo to the back of an iPhone 7 Plus.

However, this isn’t the only leaked image that has come out of the OnePlus 5. Android Police has put out a picture of the OnePlus 5 which shows the front display, and the rear camera as well. Once again the similarities with an iPhone 7 Plus are hard to miss, with some of the comments on the post noting this looks very similar to Apple’s current flagship product.

Overall, the latest leaks are indicating OnePlus 5 will come with a dual rear camera, which has horizontal setup, rather than a vertical one which was indicated by some of the earlier leaked images of the phone. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has said the phone will be an ultra-thin flagship, and the latest Weibo image seems to confirm this if you look at the phone from the sides. OnePlus 5 will be running the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and the dual rear camera is being seen as a given.

OnePlus 5 will launched in India on June 22, two days after the official global launch. The company will likely stick with Amazon exclusive availability in India as well, though it has been selling the phones via its OnePlus online store, and OnePlus offline store in Bengaluru as well.

For OnePlus, the 3 and 3T was a widely acclaimed phone, which has been fairly popular in India as well. With OnePlus 5 smartphone, the stakes will be much higher.

