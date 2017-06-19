OnePlus 5 global launch tomorrow: What time is event, how to watch live, specifications, price and more

OnePlus 5, the upcoming flagship from the OnePlus brand, will be launching globally on June 20, which is tomorrow. OnePlus 5 India launch is scheduled for June 22 in Mumbai. OnePlus 5, the upcoming flagship from the OnePlus brand, will be launching globally on June 20, which is tomorrow. OnePlus 5 India launch is scheduled for June 22 in Mumbai.

OnePlus 5, the upcoming flagship from the OnePlus brand, will be launching globally on June 20, which is tomorrow. OnePlus 5 India launch is scheduled for June 22 in Mumbai, and the event will be open for OnePlus fans as well. OnePlus 5 global launch will have a live stream for the event as well on its official YouTube channel. Here are details on the OnePlus 5 global launch.

What time is OnePlus 5 global launch? How can I watch live stream?

OnePlus 5 global launch will take place on June 20 at 9.30 pm India Standard Time (IST). OnePlus has a live video already up on their YouTube channel, and interested users can set an event reminder as well. Just hit on the bell notification you are seeing on top of the live YouTube video, and you will be reminded when the OnePlus 5 global launch begins.

When will OnePlus 5 launch in India? And when will OnePlus 5 go on sale in India?

OnePlus 5 India launch is taking place in Mumbai on June 22 at the NSCI Dome. OnePlus is inviting fans who have bought tickets for the event as well, and will give out codes for the OnePlus 5 as well. OnePlus 5 will go on sale on Amazon India at 4.30 pm IST, as well as the OnePlus India Store, and the OnePlus exclusive store in Bengaluru.

What will be the price of the OnePlus 5? Do I have to register to buy the OnePlus 5?

OnePlus 5 price in India has not been confirmed, but once the global price is announced tomorrow, we should be able to get a sense of the possible India price. OnePlus 5 will come with a higher price tag compared to the earlier OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Reports speculate OnePlus 5 will start at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, while the 8GB RAM one could cost as high as Rs 38,000. Of course, there’s no way of knowing which pricing OnePlus will pick, and we’ll have to wait till the official launch in India.

For those planning to buy the OnePlus 5 from Amazon, you’ll have to register on the website to be notified of when the sale starts. Users can go on Amazon India, find the OnePlus 5 sale page and click on notify me to keep updated.

What are the specifications of the OnePlus 5?

OnePlus 5 will come with a Snapdragon 835 processor, this is an octa-core one with 10nm FinFET design. OnePlus 5 will have a 5.5-inch full HD resolution display, 6GB/8GB RAM along with 64GB/128GB storage versions, and it will also sport dual rear cameras on the back.

OnePlus 5 will likely run the Android Nougat 7.1.1 OS with the company's Oxygen OS on top.

Leaks indicate OnePlus 5 could come with a bigger 3600 mAh battery as well along with Dash Charge 2.0 on board. OnePlus 5 design and leaked images indicate the notification slider will be there, the phone will come in a matte black colour option with the dual rear camera horizontally aligned and muted antenna bands.

What OS will OnePlus 5 run?

OnePlus 5 will run the Android Nougat 7.1.1 OS with the company’s Oxygen OS on top. OnePlus has also promised an Android O update to its older OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T smartphones.

