OnePlus 5 gets Face Unlock feature in new OxygenOS beta 3

OnePlus 5 OxygenOS open beta brings Face Unlock feature, Android December Security patch. OnePlus 5 OxygenOS open beta brings Face Unlock feature, Android December Security patch.

OnePlus had earlier promised it would bring the new Face Unlock feature to the OnePlus 5 smartphone. This has now been made available in the open beta build of OxygenOS. OnePlus is rolling out open beta 3 for OxygenOS built on Android 8.0 for the smartphone. OnePlus 5 is the 2017 flagship from the company, though it later released OnePlus 5T towards the end of the year.

The newer OnePlus 5T has a full display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which is 6-inches in size compared to the 5.5-inch one on the original smartphone. OnePlus has posted on the forum about the new OxygenOS beta build with the updated change log for the OP5 smartphone.

Face Unlock is one of the main features in this new beta build for OxygenOS. This is a software driven feature, which helps to unlock the OnePlus 5T relying on the user’s face as the name suggests. The new beta build also includes an app shortcut on the OnePlus launcher, optimisations for vibration and OnePlus has fixed connection issues on 5GHz Wi-Fi. The new beta build comes with general bug fixes and improvements along with an update to the December Android security patch.

OnePlus also says in some cases the unlocked bootloader devices may get stuck in booting animation, and users are advised to backup up their data and relock the device first before installing the new OxygenOS build. The company also warns this is a beta build and in some cases, these are “NOT as stable as our official OTAs“.

For those who want to join the Open Beta Program on OnePlus 5, the company has listed a set of instructions. Users need to go to the downloads.oneplus.net link and find the open beta link for OnePlus 5. The user then has to download the software from the page on their computer. Once the zip file has been downloaded and copied to the OnePlus 5, a user will have reboot the device in recovery mode.

In order to go into recovery mode, a user needs to shut down the device and start it back on while holding the power and volume down buttons simultaneously. Once the recovery mode appears, the user will need to pick “Install from internal storage/Install from local” as the option, find the .zip file they copied and install it on the mobile.

OnePlus also says that once a user moves to the beta path, they will continue to receive Open Beta OTAs. The user will then no longer get the regular stable OTAs. In order to leave beta, a user will need to do a full install and clean flash, which involves erasing all data and cache. The roll-back build is available from OnePlus forums, which will have to be downloaded again.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd