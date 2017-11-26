OnePlus 5 gets Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS via open beta

OnePlus 5 gets the first Open Beta build based on Android 8.0 Oreo. (Image credit: OnePlus) OnePlus 5 gets the first Open Beta build based on Android 8.0 Oreo. (Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 5 owners can download the first Open Beta build based on Android 8.0 Oreo. This is the Open Beta for the OnePlus 5, which users can manually download on the devices. The company at the OnePlus 5T launch earlier this month promised that it would release the Android Oreo Open Beta build ROM for OnePlus 5 in November. Last week, OnePlus 3 and 3T owners also got the Android 8.0 Oreo updates on their devices.

“We are super excited to announce that we are ready to kick off the Open Beta Program for the OnePlus 5 today! The first Open Beta build based on Android 8.0 for the OnePlus 5 is available for download now”, David Y, OnePlus community member at a OnePlus user forum, said.

The update includes an upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo, which adds features like Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and notification channels, as well as OnePlus’ Parallel Apps. The update also include features such as a Quick Settings design, Auto-fill, updated security patch for October, and Smart text selection. However, you will also find a lot of small touches to enhance the user experience on the device.

Given this a beta software and not a stable version, it’s likely to be full of bugs. If that’s not an issue with you, head over to the company’s forum post and download the Open beta build. Also, make sure you read all the instructions before you download the beta software on the phone.

OnePlus 5 has been discontinued in favor of the latest flagship OnePlus 5T, which is now available for purchase in India. OnePlus 5T with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 32,999. The top-tier model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 37,999.

