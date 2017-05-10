OnePlus 5 Geekbench scores leaked online, beats Samsung Galaxy S8+: Report

OnePlus 5 Geekbench scores leaked online, and here’s what they reveal. Representational Image of OnePlus 3T. OnePlus 5 Geekbench scores leaked online, and here’s what they reveal. Representational Image of OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus 5 will launch this ‘summer’ as confirmed by the company, and it looks like more leaks around the device are now taking place. Geekbench scores of the OnePlus 5 have been leaked online by GSMArena, which claims it got these screenshots from a ‘credible source’ and it shows the OnePlus 5 scored 1963 in single-core, and 6687 score in multi-core on the test.

Based on the GSMArena results, OnePlus 5 is already beating the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ smartphones which are on top of the ‘benchmark’ chain currently. In the US, they are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor but in India, the S8 series runs Exynos 8995 processor from the company.

Benchmark scores, even if these leaks are true, don’t really give the full picture as far as performance of a device is concerned. Smartphones might score pretty high on the test, yet could still have other issues around heating or other factors.

With OnePlus 3 and 3T, the phones have consistently done well in benchmark scores, and the overall performance of the device was also appreciated. OnePlus 5 might just do better, which will be interesting to see. The new OnePlus flagship is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor, just like the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ phones.

Other features of the OnePlus 5 that are expected, include a dual rear camera set-up that could allow for ‘bokeh’ style images, a bigger 3600 mAh battery, 8GB RAM coupled with 256GB storage as well.

OnePlus 5 is the fifth flagship phone from the company, if you don’t include the mid-range range OnePlus X that was launched after the OnePlus 2. The phone is expected to maintain the all metal unibody design we saw on the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, and a 5.5-inch full HD resolution display. It could feature a new version of the company’s Dash Charging technology.

OnePlus 5 will launch in the summer, with CEO Pete Lau promising a ‘big surprise’ with this phone, though the company has not given an official launch date yet. Given the OnePlus 2 and OnePlus 3 launched in the June-July timeline expect a similar one to be followed for the new smartphone as well.

