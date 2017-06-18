OnePlus 5 full look revealed in ad campaign during India vs Pakistan ICC final match

During the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy final, OnePlus is airing a TV advertisement featuring the company’s next-generation smartphone – the OnePlus 5. During the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy final, OnePlus is airing a TV advertisement featuring the company’s next-generation smartphone – the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus has used the high-eyeballs Indian vs Pakistan match to make its OnePlus 5 official, sort of. During the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy final, OnePlus is airing a TV advertisement featuring the company’s next-generation smartphone – the OnePlus 5. The TV spot features the first full view of the phone, only parts of which had been teased till date.

Although the OnePlus 5 hasn’t been announced officially, OnePlus’ first TV spot for the upcoming smartphone has given us a few hints about what the device will look like. The video teases the smartphone in fully glory, showing off the design with a slightly curved edges, dual-rear cameras. antenna lines on the top and bottom on the rear, front fingerprint sensor, and a full metal bodied design.

@oneplus hi i had found Oneplus 5 front pic on ad pic.twitter.com/LmZ8AES5lg — Sai siva kumar (@sai41646508) June 18, 2017

There is also another video on YouTube, published OnePlus India on June 11, featuring Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who also happens to be OnePlus’ brand ambassador in India. The megastar was seen unboxing the new device, presumably the OnePlus 5. All throughout the advert Senior Bachchan can be seen hinting at the arrival of OnePlus 5 which will be made official in India on June 22 in Mumbai.

OnePlus 5, which succeeds OnePlus 3 when it arrives next week, is expected to feature a 5.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB/8GB RAM variants with 64GB/128GB storage options, dual rear cameras, a bigger 3,600mAh battery and will run on Android 7.1 Nougat. Early speculations reveals the smartphone will cost Rs 32,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, while the 8GB/128GB model might set you back by Rs 38,999.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd