OnePlus 5 durability test video shows a tough premium quality smartphone

OnePlus 5 has been officially launched globally and India launch event is scheduled for tomorrow, June 22. The premium flagship smartphone from OnePlus not just touts top-end specifications, it also boasts of quality build and design.

We have already started to hear about performance of OnePlus 5 through various international media reviews. But not just that, the new flagship has also received its first durability test from a YouTuber, JerryRigEverything.

In the video, the YouTuber has put the OnePlus 5 through a series of tests that include screen scratch to screen burn, back scratch, camera lens scratch and even bend test. The video shows OnePlus 5 display being scratched with sharply pointed objects which reveals that the Gorilla Glass 5 display is highly resistive to scratches. However, the back can be seen getting scratched with a sharp knife, although the usual coin scratching or key scratching won’t be an issue.

Overall, the OnePlus 5 bend, scratch, burn and bend test video from the YouTuber suggests that OnePlus has used good quality materials for the phone which won’t bend the phone easily and can survive through tough conditions.

To Note, OnePlus 5 continues with anodized aluminum body. It is company’s thinnest and lightest flagship till date. It is only 7.25mm thick and weighs only 153 grams. In terms of display, OnePlus 5 has a 5.5 inches 1080P Full HD resolution display (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

OnePlus 5 packs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and dual (16MP+20MP) rear cameras, which is also the highlight of the smartphone. OnePlus 5 starts at $479 (Rs 30,000 approx) in the US for the base model with 6GB RAM. It will be available in Midnight Black and Slate Gray colour variants and will go on sale starting June 27 in the US.

In India, OnePlus 5 will be Amazon exclusive. The sales will start right after the launch on June 22 at 4:30 PM. The expected price of the base variant with 6GB RAM may cost around Rs 32,999. The 8GB RAM variant of OnePlus 5 could be priced slightly higher, and can be between Rs 36,000 to Rs 38,000.

