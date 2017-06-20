OnePlus 5: Dual rear camera, Snapdragon 835 and everything else that is confirmed

OnePlus 5 plans to take it up a notch and will introduce some massive changes. Here’s a quick look at everything that is confirmed. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter) OnePlus 5 plans to take it up a notch and will introduce some massive changes. Here’s a quick look at everything that is confirmed. (Source: Evan Blass/Twitter)

OnePlus 5 will launch tonight globally, while the phone will go on sale in India on June 22 at 4.30 pm. OnePlus has been sticking with its strategy of launching one flagship one year, though last year it had two OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. OnePlus 5 plans to take it up a notch and will introduce some massive changes. So what will the OnePlus 5 offer to consumers? Here’s a quick look at everything that is confirmed.

OnePlus 5 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

OnePlus and Qualcomm have confirmed the OnePlus 5 will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is a 64-bit octa-core one, clocked at 2.35Ghz. OnePlus 5 will one of the new phones in India launching with the Snapdragon 835 processor. The SD835 SoC has a 10nm FinFET design, which ensures that the overall chip size is much smaller, and this one is supposed to be more battery efficient.

Dual Rear Camera

OnePlus 5 will feature dual-rear cameras which are stacked horizontally, and with a flash on the side. The Verge report today confirmed the OnePlus 5 will have a 16MP Sony lens and a 20MP telephoto lens. OnePlus 5’s camera will have the highest combination in terms of megapixels where a dual rear camera setup is concerned. OnePlus 5 will be coming with a Portrait mode, where the user can take ‘Bokeh’ style images with the object in sharp focus and the background blurred. OnePlus 5 will also feature capabilities like 2X zoom, according to the report on The Verge.

OnePlus 5 will one of the new phones in India launching with the Snapdragon 835 processor. OnePlus 5 will one of the new phones in India launching with the Snapdragon 835 processor.

OnePlus 5 Design

Now that official images of the OnePlus 5 are out thanks to The Verge, we know that phone will have a home button on the front, it will also have muted antenna bands on the back. Also as OnePlus’ own promotional tweets have shown the phone will come in a matte black colour option, with muted antenna bands on the top. OnePlus 5 won’t have the big camera bump like the previous generation.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also said this phone will be slimmer than the previous OnePlus 3, 3T smartphones.

OnePlus 5 Audio Quality

OnePlus 5 showcased a video which compares recording quality of the new flagship vs the OnePlus 3. The new OnePlus 5 is much louder, clearer compared to the older phone, based on the video. Of course, this is something we can only confirm, once we have the new OnePlus 5 for review.

OnePlus 5 goes on sale in India at 4.30 pm on June 22, 2017 on OnePlus 5 goes on sale in India at 4.30 pm on June 22, 2017 on Amazon India , which is the online exclusive partner for the company.

OnePlus 5 What’s not confirmed

OnePlus 5’s official display size and resolution, battery, front camera have still not been confirmed, and we’ll get details on these after the global launch. For the record, OnePlus 3T came with a 3400 mAh battery and a 5.5-inch full HD resolution AMOLED display. OnePlus is expected to stick with the same display, though there are rumours the battery size could increase. The front camera is also expected to stay the same 16MP on the OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus 5 India price, sale timings

OnePlus 5’s price will be the most important thing. We’ll have to wait till the India launch to see how the OnePlus 5 is priced here. Only the global pricing will be revealed at tonight’s launch.

OnePlus 5 goes on sale in India at 4.30 pm on June 22, 2017 on Amazon India, which is the online exclusive partner for the company. Users can register on Amazon India to be notified of when the sale starts. OnePlus will host an official media event on June 22 as well, and the company has invited fans for the same. The flagship phone will also go on sale on the OnePlus online store in India, and the OnePlus exclusive offline store in Bengaluru.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd