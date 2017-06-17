OnePlus 5 crosses 300,000 registrations on China’s JD.com

OnePlus 5 might be days away from launch, but registrations for the upcoming flagship has already cross 300,000 on Chinese retailer site JD.com. (Screenshot: JD.com) OnePlus 5 might be days away from launch, but registrations for the upcoming flagship has already cross 300,000 on Chinese retailer site JD.com. (Screenshot: JD.com)

OnePlus 5 might be days away from launch, but registrations for the upcoming flagship has already cross 300,000 on Chinese retailer site JD.com. OnePlus will take the wraps of OnePlus 5 on June 20, and the smartphone will be launched in India on June 22. However, it looks like the smartphone has already generated quite an interest in China. Registrations for OnePlus 5 started June 14 on JD.cm, and will close on June 22.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 3T is no longer available for sale in the US and Europe ahead of the OnePlus 5 launch. In our case, we couldn’t find ‘Buy now’ option when we visited OnePlus America and Europe stores online. OnePlus has already confirmed that OnePlus 3T will soon be out of production.

However, it will be available still be available for sale in India. “The OnePlus 3T (both 64GB and 128GB variants) will continue to be available for purchase in India until later this year,” OnePlus said in a statement to IndianExpress.com.

OnePlus 5 is the successor to OnePlus 3. The Chinese technology start-up is best known for making premium smartphones available at affordable price-tag, and the company typically prices its flagship devices starting at around Rs 30,000. However, the Chinese technology start-up could choose to go for a higher pricing for OnePlus 5 thanks to design and component costs. According to a report in Android Authority, OnePlus 5 could costs as high as $650.

OnePlus 5 will feature dual rear cameras, which is also the highlight of the smartphone. The company has tied up with DxO Mark to enhance camera experience on OnePlus 5. Other features of OnePlus 5, which have been confirmed include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform, presence of a 3.5mm headset jack, and fingerprint scanner in home button.

OnePlus 5 is expected to come with a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 6GB/8GB RAM variants with 64GB/128GB ROM options, Android 7.1 Nougat, a bigger 3,600 mAh battery with support for company’s Dash Charge 2.0 technology, as well as a USB Type-C charging port.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd