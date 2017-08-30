OnePlus 5: Company rolls out OxygenOS 4.5.10 update, offers 10% student discount

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 4.5.10 over the air update for OnePlus 5 smartphone. OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 4.5.10 over the air update for OnePlus 5 smartphone.

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 4.5.10 over the air update for OnePlus 5 smartphone. It brings with it camera, launcher, and phone improvements along with other fixes. The update is said to reduce photo noise, improve camera stability, and bring texture and noise improvements to 60 fps video. In launcher, the company has added country information of photographers in ‘Shot on OnePlus’ library.

Further, OnePlus has fixed accidental touches after hanging up, improved Reliance Jio call functionality, and fixed the display issue on calling. Other fixes include improved WiFi stability, more clarity in videos taken by SnapShot app, display issue of new font, and scrolling issue of Play Music.

OnePlus says the update is incremental, and may take time for a broader rollout. The company also posted a link to its feedback forum for users who install the latest update. “Your feedback is appreciated. We may not always be able to respond to every comment in the forums, but please be assured that we take your comments and feedback seriously,” OnePlus staff member Jimmy Z. wrote in a blog post.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is offering 10 per cent discount on OnePlus 5 to students in UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Austria, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, USA, and Canada.

The offer is exclusive to students, and they’ll have to register themselves to know their eligibility for the program. Once redeemed, the coupon for 10 per cent off on OnePlus 5 will be valid for a month. Students can claim a new coupon in every following year. The 10 per cent student discount will be activated at checkout.

