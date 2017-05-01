OnePlus 5 camera samples appear online, hints at dual camera setup

The camera samples have been allegedly been shot using the rear camera on OnePlus 5. The camera samples have been allegedly been shot using the rear camera on OnePlus 5.

Leaks and rumours continue to flow right up till OnePlus announces its flagship smartphone, OnePlus 5. Now the first photo samples taken from the phone’s dual-camera setup have been published online.

The camera samples have been allegedly been shot using the rear camera on OnePlus 5. According to the report from True Tech, the camera samples have been sent in by “an anonymous leaker who has been in touch with us for a while”. If we look closely at the EXIF data of the images, it’s actually possible to see details about the device to be used to take the images.

Evidently, the photos have been shot in Shenzhen on a phone manufactured by OnePlus with the model number A5000, which is reportedly the upcoming OnePlus 5. The images don’t tell much, and in at least one of the images it’s even hard to identify the subject. True-Tech has provided a downloadable zip file of the images if you really care to know the full resolution.

OnePlus 5 has been rumoured to feature dual-camera setup on the back, featuring two 16-megapixel rear cameras. If we closely look at the blurring in one of the photos, it strongly suggests that rumours of a dual camera setup on OnePlus 5 are true. One person said to have knowledge about photography believes that OnePlus 5 could possibly feature dual 16MP sensors.The latest report also suggests that one of the sensors will take wide angle photos and capture more depth of field.

However, take the information with a pinch of salt. Even though the EXIF data does suggest that the images have been taken using OnePlus A5000, which is the code name for OnePlus 5, but it can be faked. OnePlus 5 has been subject to numerous leaks in recent weeks. All we know is that the smartphone will be a high-end device, featuring a Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB RAM. Expect some more days to pass before we hear anything official from OnePlus, as the company typically releases smartphone in the month of June.

