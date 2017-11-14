OnePlus 5 bestseller in premium segment in India with 25% share: IDC

OnePlus 5 was the top selling smartphone for the company with 24.74 per cent share. OnePlus 5 was the top selling smartphone for the company with 24.74 per cent share.

OnePlus claims to have doubled its market share in the premium smartphone segment (above $400 (Rs 26,000 approx)) in India during Q3 2017. The Chinese company quoted International Data Corporation’s (IDC) latest Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker 2017 Q3 report, according to which OnePlus currently has 28 per cent market share. In Q1 2017, OnePlus’ share was 12 per cent. OnePlus claims to have almost doubled its volumes and market share annually.

OnePlus 5 was the top selling smartphone for the company with 24.74 per cent share. The company’s volume share on online channels increased from 57.1 per cent to 62.2 per cent during Q3. OnePlus grew 120 per cent year-on-year during Q3 2017. It bagged the eighth position in the list of top ten brands in India, based on value.

“Our focus on offering a premium smartphone experience and nurturing the bond with the fast growing OnePlus community in unique and engaging ways, has helped the brand grow rapidly, while creating a distinct identity. Driven by the exceptional performance of our recent smartphones, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T in particular, we are humbled by the market validation as the brand became the preferred choice for the digital savvy consumers looking for a premium smartphone experience. OnePlus is committed to prioritize user experience and offer best of the technology available by continuously innovating on the software as well as hardware,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager at OnePlus, said.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi and Samsung have become the number one smartphone vendor in the Indian market for Q3, with 23.5 per cent share each. Lenovo (Motorola) bagged the third position as Lenovo Motorola brand saw its shipments rise 83 per cent on a quarterly basis. Chinese players vivo and OPPO are at fourth and fifth position respectively with 8.5 and 7.9 per cent market share respectively.

