OnePlus 5 becomes highest revenue grossing smartphone on Amazon India in launch week

OnePlus 5 has been the highest revenue-grossing smartphone on Amazon India, claims the smartphone company. OnePlus 5 has been the highest revenue-grossing smartphone on Amazon India, claims the smartphone company.

OnePlus 5 was only launched a few days back in India, but has already become an incredibly popular smartphone in the market. Now the company claims OnePlus 5 has been the highest revenue-grossing smartphone on Amazon India, which is the online exclusive partner for the company. OnePlus did not specify how many units it has sold till date in India.

OnePlus says its latest flagship device has seen over three times jump in growth in the first week of sales, as compared to the company’s previous premium phone – OnePlus 3T. The company has also announced that Amazon has extended the introductory Rs. 1500 cashback offer on SBI credit and debit cards till July 2, 2017.

“Our mission is to make the best smartphone and the OnePlus 5 is yet another step in this direction. We are truly humbled by the unprecedented response to our latest flagship.” He further added, “The success of the OnePlus 5 is a great validation of our online first business model, and faith in exclusive partnership with our long-term strategic partner Amazon.in,” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, in a press statement.

It looks like OnePlus has off to a great start in India, despite being more expensive than its predecessor. The high-end smartphone is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM+64GB storage version. The 8GB RAM+128GB model is priced at Rs 37,999. OnePlus 5 is available in two colours: Matte Black and Slate Grey.

OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor and comes with two RAM and storage variants: 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s no microSD card slot on the OnePlus 5.

Also read: OnePlus 5 review: This Android flagship is near perfect

OnePlus 5 has a dual rear camera with 16MP +20MP setup. It has a 16-megapixel front camera with a selfie flash. The device comes with a 3300mAh battery with support of Dash charging as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd