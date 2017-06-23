OnePlus 5 at Rs 32,999 price in India: Vodafone data offers to no OIS, 5 things to note

OnePlus 5’s first official sale will start from June 27 on Amazon India, and the OnePlus India store. OnePlus had an early sale yesterday on Amazon India. OnePlus 5’s first official sale will start from June 27 on Amazon India, and the OnePlus India store. OnePlus had an early sale yesterday on Amazon India.

OnePlus 5’s first official sale will start from June 27 on Amazon India, and the OnePlus India store. OnePlus had an early sale yesterday on Amazon India, and the price of the OnePlus 5 is Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. OnePlus 5 is the new flagship killer from the brand. While specifications of the OnePlus 5 have been discussed threadbare, there are some things you might have missed. Here’s a look at five things to keep in mind when buying the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5 Dual Camera is there, but NO OIS

Now OnePlus has gone on about the dual rear camera system on the OnePlus 5, and how it has the highest camera combination with a 16MP + 20MP lens system. However, one thing you might have missed is that OnePlus 5’s rear camera doesn’t have OIS or optical image stabilisation, which isn’t really such good news for those who like to take videos and don’t have the steadiest of hands.

OnePlus has opted for EIS or electronic image stabilisation which is driven by software for its rear camera. OIS helps to ensure your videos are more stable, and improve performance in low-light situations where more of a steady hand is required to get a clearer shot. The lack of OIS might not make such a difference for all users, remember, Google Pixel also relies on EIS, rather than OIS for its camera.

OnePlus 5: Not water, dust resistant

OnePlus 5 does not come with water or dust resistance feature, which is a shame, given a lot of high-end flagships are offering this. Samsung Galaxy S8, HTC U11, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus all come with some form of water, dust resistance rating added to them. OnePlus could have tried adding this feature, as it would have given the phone another plus point. So for those who are careless with their phones, and like to take it to their beach holidays, remember to carry a waterproof case for the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5: Dash charger is still a plus

OnePlus 5 comes with Dash Charging feature, just like its previous phones. While the battery size might have reduced compared to the earlier OnePlus 3T (3400mAh to 3300mAh), the new OnePlus 5 phone still ships with the Dash Charger, and this is promising a day’s worth of battery life with just half an hour of charge.

OnePlus has opted for EIS or electronic image stabilization, which is driven by software for its rear camera. OnePlus has opted for EIS or electronic image stabilization, which is driven by software for its rear camera.

Dash Charge is OnePlus’ proprietary technology for fast charging, and it was one of the highlights for the OnePlus 3, 3T series. OnePlus is continuing with this on the new flagship phone, which is a positive. However, the reduced battery size might not be such good news for everyone.

OnePlus 5: Data connectivity and launch offers

OnePlus 5 is a 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone with the company supporting over 30 LTE bands worldwide. This is especially important for two reasons. One is that the phone will support all LTE band networks in India, including Reliance Jio. Second, for those who find themselves constantly travelling the world, the OnePlus 5 will not give any network issues. This is because the company is supporting a wide range of LTE bands.

Also read: OnePlus 5 review: This Android flagship is near perfect

As with any launch in India these days, OnePlus 5 also comes with some data offers. All customers who purchase the OnePlus 5 users will get Vodafone’s 45GB of 3G/4G additional data offer. Vodafone’s offer is for a period of five months, which comes to 9GB per month. This offer also includes three months free subscription of Vodafone Play.

However, users need to get a recharge of 1GB and above in prepaid and 1GB or above rental plan in case of postpaid to be eligible for the 45GB of extra data. Vodafone Red customers will be eligible to get additional Data Benefit of 30GB (10GB per month for three months) through the Vodafone app.

OnePlus 5: Paytm feature in Fingerprint scanner

This is OnePlus’ special feature for India users. The fingerprint scanner comes with the ability to support Paytm Pay. For those who are wondering what it does, OnePlus 5 lets users open the Paytm app directly from the fingerprint scanner itself. Once the app opens, you’ll still have to scan, etc to do the payment.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd