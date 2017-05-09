OnePlus 3T with 128GB in Gunmetal discontinued: Getting ready for OnePlus 5?

OnePlus 3T with 128GB in gunmetal colour has been discontinued by the company, if you go to the OnePlus Store in India. OnePlus 3T with 128GB in gunmetal colour has been discontinued by the company, if you go to the OnePlus Store in India.

OnePlus 3T with 128GB in gunmetal colour option has been discontinued by the company, which is getting ready for the launch of OnePlus 5. If you go to the OnePlus Store website for India, the 128GB Gunmetal colour shows as discontinued. However, the soft gold and gunmetal colour in 64GB are still available for purchase on the OnePlus Store.

On Amazon India, OnePlus 3T is again available only in 64GB for these two colour options. Interestingly, the OnePlus 3T midnight black edition is no longer listed on the Amazon India website either. Remember this was a limited edition smartphone, so the stock could be over for this. OnePlus 3 is also still listed on Amazon India, for the 64GB version, which is priced at Rs 27,999.

We have reached out to OnePlus for a comment and will update as soon as we get one. The discontinuation of some colour options for OnePlus 3T should not come as a surprise. It could be that the company has run out of stock, and doesn’t want to bring these back, given it is now gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus has confirmed that its next flagship smartphone will be launching this summer, and the device is called OnePlus 5. According to a statement from OnePlus, the new phone is inspired by former NBA player Robert Horry, and apparently Horry’s number five jersey is the reason why this phone is called OnePlus 5.

Also read: OnePlus 5 to launch this summer: Design, dual rear camera and everything else

On the specifications front, OnePlus 5 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM though some reports claim the company will add 8GB RAM to this phone. The other highlight will be the dual rear camera set up, and some leaks claim at 23MP rear camera might be on the cards, but that looks unlikely. Leaked sample of images from OnePlus 5 were also shared on Weibo earlier.

OnePlus 5 will likely feature a bigger 3600 mAh battery, coupled with Dash Charge 2.0, according to reports.

For those looking to buy a OnePlus smartphone, remember that a ‘summer launch’ means OnePlus 5 could be out in India by July or early August. The OnePlus 3T prices might drop just ahead of the new phone’s launch, so it is best to wait if you are planning to get a new device.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd