OnePlus 3T to be made available in open sale via its online store

OnePlus has announced that its flagship OnePlus 3T smartphone will be available via an open sale through the company’s e-store. The online store lists both the 64GB and 128GB variants of the device at a price of Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 34,990, respectively. Users will be able to purchase the phone in two colour options – Gunmetal and Soft Gold. Previously, the phone was exclusive to Amazon India.

Moreover, anyone who opts for OnePlus 3T via the OnePlus e-store or Amazon India will get an access to the company’s 1 crore luck draw. Winners will get a chance to meet Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and win Rs 1 crore as well.

Spec-wise, OnePlus 3T is an improved version over the OnePlus 3. The smartphone has got a 5.5-inch FHD (1080p) AMOLED display and features the Snapdragon 821 processor compared to the 820 on the original model. It sports a 16-megapixel camera on the front, rather than the 8-megapixel one seen on the OnePlus 3. OnePlus 3T also gets a bigger battery at 3600 mAh, compared to the 3000 mAh on the older model However, both phones come with OnePlus’ Dash Charging support. OnePlus 3T also has 6GB RAM, a 16MP rear-facing camera and 16-megapixel front-facing shooter. The upgraded model runs Oxygen-based OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

OnePlus recently launched the ‘Midnight Black’ Edition of OnePlus 3T in India. The Midnight Black Edition is available only in 128GB version and remains priced Rs. 34,999. It can be purchased from the OnePlus e-store and Amazon India.

