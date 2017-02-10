OnePlus 3T starts getting OxygenOS 4.0.3 update: Here’s what’s new OnePlus 3T starts getting OxygenOS 4.0.3 update: Here’s what’s new

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 4.0.3 OTA update for OnePlus 3T smartphone. OnePlus’ blog post says this an incremental roll-out for the new OS, so you might not spot it yet on your phone. New features with OxygenOS 4.0.3 OTA include WiFi support, stability for Camera app, improved audio recording and more.

For starters, the update adds supports for WiFi IPv6 support toggle. IPv6 is the most recent version of the Internet Protocol (IP) system, and an upgrade over the IPv4 protocol. The new update also comes with an optimised ‘Smart WiFi Switcher.’ In this mode, if the WiFi connectivity is poor, then the device will automatically switch to the cellular data connection.

The new OxygenOS 4.0.3 also fixes crashes for Line, and brings increased stability to the Camera app. It adds new optimised exposure when taking night time photos. OnePlus says audio parameters have been updated, and the new update promises an improvement in the quality of audio recordings from the phones.

OnePlus has also updated APN settings for select carriers, and in India, the OnePlus 3T smartphone will now come with Amazon Prime App pre-installed, which is not surprising given the two companies are partners. Amazon India is the exclusive online partner for OnePlus 3 smartphones in India.

According to OnePlus, this build has some known issues and the company has also listed some fixes for these.

For frequent WiFi disconnections, users should go to Settings > WiFi > Configure WiFi > Scroll to bottom and check the IP address format. With IPv4 you’ll see a single line for the address, IPv6 will have multiple lines. If the IP address is IPv6 based, then the user should turn off the IPv6 support toggle, and the disconnections should stop.

For those who face frequent WiFi disconnections due to switches between WiFi and cellular data, they can turn off ‘Smart WiFi Switcher’. For this, go to Settings > WiFi > Configure WiFi, and then switch off the option.

OnePlus is also doing a survey on its user interface and user experience for the OxygenOS in order to make it better. OnePlus says the OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and they will begin a broader rollout in a few days.

