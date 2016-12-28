OnePlus 3T Soft Gold variant to go on sale from January 5 in India

OnePlus 3T went on sale in India on December 14, and brings moderate changes over the six months old OnePlus 3 OnePlus 3T went on sale in India on December 14, and brings moderate changes over the six months old OnePlus 3

OnePlus has announced the availability of the OnePlus 3T in Soft Gold colour in early January. The phone was launched in India at the beginning of this month, and just six months after the launch of its successor, OnePlus 3. Even while the phone was launched in both Gun Metal and Soft Gold versions, only the former was available on the website of OnePlus’s online retail partner, Amazon India. OnePlus 3T devices are currently out of stock on Amazon’s website.

”We look forward to fulfilling yet another promise and commitment by introducing a brand-new colour variant for the OnePlus 3T, Soft Gold for our fans in the New Year. The colour, Soft Gold is unbelievably beautiful and presents a lighter, yet elegant look. To complement this more low-profile take on gold, we went with a subtle texture reminiscent of holding fine, silky-soft sand,” said OnePlus is a statement.

The Soft Gold version of the OnePlus 3T (64GB) will be priced at Rs 29,999. Meanwhile, the 128GB version of the phone will only be available in the Gun Metal finish at Rs 34,999. The Soft Gold variant can be registered for on the Amazon app only sale on January 5, with pre-registrations starting December 28 till January 3. The phone will eventually be open for sale on the website starting January 6.

Read: OnePlus 3T review: A faster smartphone sure, but worth the extra price?

The company has also said that the OnePlus 3T has been a hit with its fans, and has drawn glowing reviews from both users and critics alike. OnePlus 3T went on sale in India on December 14, and features a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection (1920 x 1080 pixels resolution). The phone is powered by a 2.35GHz Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 831 processor.

Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X with Snapdragon 653, 4GB RAM leaked online

OnePlus 3T comes in two variants 6GB RAM/64GB ROM and 6GB RAM/128GB ROM. The primary camera on the phone is a 16MP sensor with a Sapphire crystal lens cover. The front of the phone also sports a 16MP camera. OnePlus 3T gets a marginal bump in battery life (3400 mAh) as compared to the OnePlus 3.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd