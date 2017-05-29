OnePlus 3T buyers will get Rs 1500 cashback on using SBI credit card

OnePlus 3T buyers in India can get Rs 1,500 cashback if they buy from the official store using an SBI credit card OnePlus 3T buyers in India can get Rs 1,500 cashback if they buy from the official store using an SBI credit card

OnePlus 3T buyers who purchase the smartphone from the official OnePlus online store in India can get Rs 1,500 cashback if they are using a SBI credit card. OnePlus has announced the offer, even as the company prepares for OnePlus 5 launch. OnePlus had earlier said that it will be discontinuing sales of the OnePlus 3T smartphone, as it prepares for the OnePlus 5 launch.

However, the company later said the OnePlus 3T will continue to be on sale in India, till the end of 2017. OnePlus 3T smartphone was launched in India in December 2016, and it looks like for this market, the company is continuing with a one year product cycle. However, globally the OnePlus 3T will be discontinued once the company runs out of stock.

On the new offer, users should note this cashback only applies if you are buying the OnePlus 3T from the official store. The link is http://oneplusstore.in/

OnePlus currently has only the 64GB version in stock for the OnePlus 3T, which is priced at Rs 29,999. According to OnePlus’ terms and conditions, the offer is valid only till June 4, and the cashback will credited to their account by August 31, 2017.

Even with cashback, is it a wise idea to get the OnePlus 3T, given the new OnePlus 5 is going to be launched soon? We explain why OnePlus 3T is still a solid option.

First, the specifications of the OnePlus 3T still make it a good enough device for someone considering a mid-range flagship. It has a full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display, which is 5.5-inches in size and this is a Super AMOLED display. OnePlus 3T has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB RAM, 16MP front and 16MP rear camera coupled with a 3400 mAh battery.

OnePlus 3T comes with Dash-charging support as well. So where specifications are concerned, OnePlus 3T is so not really outdated, and should meet the needs of most users.

Second, OnePlus 3T has already been moved onto Android Nougat OS with Oxygen OS on top. The company has been consistently sending out software updates to support the smartphone. OnePlus has also assured customers that it will continue to bring “more software updates and support” to the older OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. While it has not confirmed if Android O will be rolled out for sure, at least software updates are be covered.

Third, on the performance front, OnePlus 3T is still a good phone, and the Snapdragon 821 processor means this is fast and efficient enough for gaming, multi-tasking, etc.

However, if you want the latest specifications on your smartphone, then it is best to wait for the OnePlus 5, see the pricing of that phone, and then decide if the older version is still good enough for you.

