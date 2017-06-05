OnePlus 3T now comes with free protective case for a limited period

OnePlus 3T is still one the finest smartphones you can get in the market. OnePlus 3T is still one the finest smartphones you can get in the market.

Some fans may have held off upgrading to OnePlus 3T because of next-generation smartphone going to get several incremental upgrades, particularly to cameras. With OnePlus 3T still being officially sold in India, the Chinese start-up is giving users the last chance to grab the device before it gets out of stock. Which is why OnePlus is offering a free protective case worth Rs. 1499 free with every purchase of OnePlus 3T.

So the deal is, if you purchase OnePlus 3T from the company’s online store, you will be able to choose one free protective case. There are three options available for users – Sandstone, Karbon and Rosewood protective case. The Sandstone OnePlus 3T case is priced at Rs. 899, while the other two cost Rs. 1499. The limited offer is valid till June 12, 07:59:59 AM (IST), so you need to hurry up. It’s also worth noting that you can still get the Sandstone case for free, if you opt to purchase OnePlus 3T from the company’s experience store in Bengaluru, which is located on Brigade Road.

Hype around its next-generation smartphone dubbed OnePlus 5 has already started gaining momentum, with the release date pegged for June 15. In fact, those considering to get a premium mid-end smartphone will be confused whether to buy OnePlus 3T or wait for OnePlus 5. Again, it’s totally up to you.

OnePlus 3T is still one the finest smartphones you can get in the market. Crafted out of metal, OnePlus 3T features a 5.5-inch Full HD Optic AMOLED display, Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB RAM, 16MP rear camera + 16MP front camera and 64GB storage. The battery is 3400mAh, which also comes with the company’s Dash Charging support, OnePlus 3T has been upgraded to Android Nougat, based on the Oxygen OS. Currently, OnePlus 3T can be purchased with the 64GB storage option.

