OnePlus 3T Midnight Black variant goes on sale: Here’s all you need to know

OnePlus 3T Midnight Black variant is now available on sale at OnePlus.in, Amazon India and OnePlus Experience store in Bengaluru at Rs 34,999. OnePlus is giving away a free sandstone cover along with its limited edition smartphone. The all-black OnePlus 3T comes with features like the Dash Charge technology, which gives users a day’s power in half an hour, 128GB internal storage, 6GB of RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor.

“We are delighted to launch the much awaited all-black version of the OnePlus 3T. The OnePlus 3T Midnight Black is not only strikingly beautiful, but it is also designed to resist smudges and fingerprints that often plague darker metal chassis,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager of OnePlus India said.

OnePlus says it tested more than 30 color iterations before it settled on the all-black aluminum unibody design for OnePlus 3T Midnight Black variant. The smartphone is made of space-grade aluminum and has the same design and body language as the regular OnePlus 3T. There’s an anti-fingerprint layer on the limited edition all-black smartphones to keep the devices smudge-free.

The new Midnight Black OnePlus 3T variant looks exactly like the original OnePlus 3T in terms of design and specifications are also the same. OnePlus 3T gets a 5.5-inch Full HD SMOLED display, 16MP rear camera, 16MP front camera and a 3,400mAh battery. The Dual-SIM smartphone measures 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35 mm and it weighs 158g. OnePlus 3T runs Android Nougat with OxygenOS.

OnePlus 3T is also available in Soft gold and Gunmetal grey colour options. The 64GB version of the 3T smartphone costs Rs 29,999.

