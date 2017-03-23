OnePlus 3T Midnight Black launched for a limited time; price is Rs 34,999

OnePlus has launched its OnePlus 3T in ‘Midnight Black’ colour option in India at Rs 34,999. OnePlus has launched its OnePlus 3T in ‘Midnight Black’ colour option in India at Rs 34,999.

OnePlus has launched its OnePlus 3T in ‘Midnight Black’ colour option in India. This ‘Midnight Black’ colour option will be around for a limited time period only, says company.

OnePlus’ new ‘all-black version’ is part of its ‘colette’ design partnership. OnePlus has partnered with Paris-based concept store ‘colette’, and launched the OnePlus 3T colette edition in black last week. The phone was launched to mark the 20th anniversary of the boutique store in Paris. OnePlus had hosted a pop-up shop at the colette store in Paris on March 21, where around 250 of these limited-edition phones went up for sale.

“OnePlus incorporates user feedback into the product development process like no other company. Our users have been asking for an all-black OnePlus 3T, so our team worked hard to bring them the most stunning OnePlus phone to-date in the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black,” said Pete Lau, founder and CEO of OnePlus in a press release.

“This new version of our most successful phone so far combines powerful hardware, fast and smooth software and the finest attention to detail,” he added.

OnePlus says it has tested more than 30 color iterations to get the “all-black aluminum unibody design,” and says the phone is made of “space-grade aluminum” with “three dark coatings” being applied to the phone. It also claims the device has “an anti-fingerprint layer” to ensure this doesn’t get smudgy too easily.

OnePlus 3T Midnight Black will be available on three platforms in India: Amazon.in, oneplusstore.in (which is the company’s own e-commerce portal) and the OnePlus Experience Store in Bangalore. The limited ‘Midnight Black’ edition will be available at Rs 34,999, and this one is only coming in the 128GB storage version.

The pre-order on Amazon.in will start at from March 23, while the sale will start at 2:00 pm on March 31. The phone goes on sale on both on Amazon.in, and oneplusstore.in on this day.

OnePlus 3T comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD SMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor 6GB RAM, 16MP rear camera+ 16MP front camera. The battery is 3400 mAh, and comes with the company’s Dash Charging support, which promises a full charge in just 30 minutes on the phone. OnePlus 3T has been upgraded to Android Nougat in India on the OxygenOS.

In our review, we liked the overall performance of the smartphone, and consider it a great overall device for the price. There’s also a 64GB version of the OnePlus 3T at Rs 29,999.

