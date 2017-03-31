OnePlus 3T Midnight Black edition sale today at 2pm on Amazon India

OnePlus 3T in Midnight Black edition will go on sale today on Amazon India at 2pm. OnePlus 3T in Midnight Black edition will go on sale today on Amazon India at 2pm.

OnePlus 3T in ‘Midnight Black’ Edition will go on sale today at 2pm on Amazon India. Black seems to be colour of the year for 2017 smartphones, and OnePlus had partnered with Paris-based concept store ‘colette’ for a version of this as well. However India is just getting the ‘Midnight Black edition’ of the phone, there’s no ‘colette’ version launching here.

Pricing of the OnePlus 3T has not changed at all. The Midnight Black will be available only in 128GB version and remains priced at Rs 34,999. OnePlus claims it tested more than 30 colour versions to get the perfect black colour. The phone is made of space-grade aluminum and has the same design and body language as the regular OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus also says it had added “an anti-fingerprint layer” to keep this black beauty looking smudge-free, but we’ll have to see if this really holds true. Amazon India has pre-orders for this colour option. It looks like only those who have pre-ordered the phone will be able to buy it today.

In terms of specifications, the list goes as follows for OnePlus 3T: 5.5-inch Full HD SMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor which clocked at 2.35Ghz and is a quad-core chipset. It comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (non-expandable) though this is a Dual-SIM smartphone. The camera list on the OnePlus3T is 16MP rear camera+ 16MP front camera. Dimensions of the phone are: 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35 mm and it weighs 158g.

OnePlus 3T sports a 3400 mAh battery, along with Dash Charging support that offers full charge in half an hour. OnePlus 3T has been upgraded to Android Nougat with OxygenOS.

Other colour options of OnePlus 3T are: Soft gold and Gunmetal grey. The 64GB version of the 3T smartphone costs Rs 29,999.

