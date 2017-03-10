OnePlus 3T now available to purchase from OnePlus store in India

OnePlus 3T is a souped up model of the OnePlus 3 and features the Snapdragon 821 processor. OnePlus 3T is a souped up model of the OnePlus 3 and features the Snapdragon 821 processor.

Starting today, OnePlus 3T will now be available on its OnePlus store in India. The flagship smartphone, which went on sale in December, has so far been available exclusively on Amazon. Now, the device can be purchased from the company’s own online store as well.

The online store lists both the 64GB and 128GB versions of the OnePlus 3T at a price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively. Both Gunmetal and Soft Gold colours are being offered for the 64GB variant; however, the 128GB model will be available only in Gunmetal colour.

If you purchase the device from the company’s online store, then you will be getting a free protective case. In addition, users can opt for a one year damage protection plan for Rs 1,899 which will basically cover accidental damage cover like drops, spills and cracks. Moreover, OnePlus is also promising complementary pick and drop service.

OnePlus 3T is a souped up model of the OnePlus 3 and features the Snapdragon 821 processor compared to the 820 on the original model. It sports a 16-megapixel camera on the front, rather than the 8-megapixel one seen on the OnePlus 3. OnePlus 3T also gets a bigger battery at 3600 mAh, compared to the 3000 mAh on the older model However, both phones come with OnePlus’ Dash Charging support. OnePlus 3T also has 6GB RAM, a 16MP rear-facing camera, and the same 5.5-inch AMOLED display. The upgraded model runs Oxygen-based OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Back in October, OnePlus had launched its own online store in India. So far, it has only been selling accessories like cases, earphones, cables etc. Initially, OnePlus had said that it had no plans to sell smartphones through its own OnePlus store. However, it seems that plan has surely changed.

