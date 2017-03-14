OnePlus 3T in Blue colour option to launch on March 15?

Whether the new teaser hints at a new Blue colour variant for OnePlus 3T or a new accessory for the smartphone, remains to be seen. Whether the new teaser hints at a new Blue colour variant for OnePlus 3T or a new accessory for the smartphone, remains to be seen.

OnePlus has put out a teaser on Twitter suggesting a new Blue colour variant of OnePlus 3T might be in the offing. The teaser image has a blue background with the date ‘3/15/17’ written on it in white colour. Apparently, OnePlus has partnered with fashion accessory manufacturer Colette for its new venture.

“Something is about to go down with @oneplus & @coletteparis – stay tuned,” reads the tweet. The teaser could also hint at a new accessory that OnePlus is planning to launch for OnePlus 3T smartphone. Details are unclear at this moment.

Assuming OnePlus has teased a Blue colour option for OnePlus 3T, it is likely to remain exclusive to the 128GB storage variant of the smartphone. OnePlus 3T is currently available in Soft Gold and Gunmetal colour options. While the 64GB variant can be bought in both of these colour options, the 128GB variant of OnePlus 3T is only available in Gunmetal colour option.

Tipster Evan Blass had earlier put out a new wallpaper from OnePlus, one that looks quite different from the ones we’ve seen before. The wallpaper has black molten lava with shades of orange and red in the outline. Company’s tagline ‘Never Settle’ written on it in bold letters.

Read: OnePlus 3T review: A faster smartphone sure, but worth the extra price?

The wallpaper has a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, suggesting OnePlus’ upcoming flagship smartphone – OnePlus 5 – will feature a Full HD display. It could also mean a new colour ‘dark’ or Black colour variant that the company is working on for OnePlus 5. It could also hint at a limited edition colour option for its current flagship – OnePlus 3T.

Whether the new teaser hints at a new Blue colour variant for OnePlus 3T or a new accessory for the smartphone, remains to be seen.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd