OnePlus 3T gets Rs 4,000 off as OnePlus completes 1,000 days in India

OnePlus, on Thursday, announced completion of 1,000 days of its operations in India. To celebrate the feat, the Chinese smartphone maker has unveiled a special promotion event called ‘OnePlus 1,000 Days’ from September 5 to September 7. During this event, OnePlus 3T smartphone will be available at Rs 25,999 as against the original price of Rs 29,999. The device gets Rs 4,000 off.

OnePlus is also offering an additional cashback of Rs 2,000 to people who purchase OnePlus 3T using Axis bank credit and debit cards. Users will get Rs 2,000 off on exchange of their old phone on OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5. Other deals include up to 12 months of zero cost EMI offer and 100 lucky customers can win complimentary domestic flight vouchers from Cleartrip.

“We are pleased to offer exclusive benefits to celebrate the 1,000 days of OnePlus in India. The fast growth of the brand in India is attributed to the strong support from OnePlus community who truly resonate with the spirit of ‘Never Settle’ and our exclusive sales partner Amazon.in. Since our inception, we have been on a journey to develop premium flagship phones – that combines fast, high-end hardware with equally high-end design. Our journey has just begun, the best is yet to come,” Vikas ‎Agarwal, General Manager, India at OnePlus, said.

OnePlus 3T was launched as an upgrade to company’s flagship OnePlus 3 smartphone. OnePlus 3T improves on processor, storage, front camera as well as battery. Specifications of the OnePlus 3T are: 5.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD resolution with Gorilla Glass 4. It runs OxygenOS based on Android Marshmallow. The smartphones is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal memory.

OnePlus 3T gets a 16 MP rear camera with Sony IMX 298 sensor, and it also has a Sapphire crystal lens cover. The rear camera has OIS and EIS enabled, 4k video capturing at 30fps and ‘Slow Motion’ 720p video at 120fps. The front camera’s sensor is also 16MP with a Samsung 3P8SP sensor. The battery is 3,400 mAh and it supports Dash Charge technology as well.

In our review, we said OnePlus 3T is a slightly better, newer phone than the OnePlus 3. Technically both are evenly matched in terms of performance, but the ‘T’ comes with extra battery. However, it is also more expensive and starts at Rs 29,999.

